Man who kidnapped 16-year-old M’sian girl gets into police chase, killed in shootout

Man who kidnapped Malaysian girl crashes into police car, gets shot dead

A man who had kidnapped a Malaysian girl died in a shootout with the police yesterday (14 April).

He is believed to have been involved in the abduction of a 16-year-old girl in Seramban in the evening of 10 April.

According to Malay Mail, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of RM2,000,000 (S$594,000) in return for her.

Her family managed to negotiate the price down to RM280,000 (S$83,000) and some pieces of jewellery.

Man involved in kidnapping gets into police shootout

After the payment of the ransom, the suspect released the victim in Sendayan on 11 April while driving a blue Proton Wira.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) thus started tracking this car.

On 14 April, officers spotted the car being driven in Klang and attempted to stop the suspect.

However, the 21-year-old driver didn’t comply, sparking a police chase. He even drove against the flow of traffic while trying to escape.

Eventually, the suspect crashed into a police car that the CID team had blocked him with.

He started a shootout with the police, and officers shot him dead at the scene.

Searching his car, they found a semi-automatic pistol and a parang.

6 suspects remanded for alleged involvement

According to Harian Metro, the authorities also remanded three other men and three women for 14 days, starting from 14 April.

They are believed to be involved in the kidnapping case as well.

The police commended the public for relaying vital information that led to these arrests.

Additionally, investigators have recovered RM230,000 (S$68,000) of the paid ransom.

