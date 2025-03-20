M’sian man allegedly kidnapped by woman he met online, wakes up in Laos scam syndicate

M’sian man allegedly kidnapped to Laos after passing out in car of woman he met online

A 31-year-old Malaysian man named Jake (pseudonym) allegedly found himself kidnapped to Laos after passing out in the car of a woman he met online.

According to Malaysian news outlet Kwong Wah, Jake met the woman, who claimed to be a Chinese national in her 20s, through an online game.

She later invited him to meet her in Ipoh, and he agreed.

On 7 Feb, Jake drove to Ipoh from Penang, telling his family he was going on a short holiday.

Upon arrival, he saw the woman waiting in a car with a man in the driver’s seat. Believing there was no danger, he got in without hesitation.

Drugged & transported to the Golden Triangle

The moment Jake stepped into the car, the woman swiftly pulled a hood over his head.

“As soon as I got in, she covered my head, and everything went dark. I lost consciousness and when I woke up, I was already in the Golden Triangle,” he said.

During his captivity, he was coerced into learning how to scam people but reportedly struggled to understand the techniques.

Two weeks later, the syndicate disbanded for unknown reasons, leaving him stranded and wandering the area aimlessly.

Safely returned to M’sia over a month later

Thankfully, Jake said that he was not abused during his time in the scam compound, and his captors later returned his phone, allowing him to contact his family.

His sister then reached out to the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organization (MHO) for assistance.

Since he had no travel documents, MHO coordinated with the embassy to arrange for his return, a process that took over a month and a half.

Featured image adapted from Kwong Wah and Google Maps, for illustrative purposes only.