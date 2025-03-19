Taiwanese woman allegedly sold to scam syndicate in Thailand abandoned on roadside after going blind

Taiwanese woman trafficked to scam compound left on streets after going blind

A Taiwanese woman, identified as Ms Lai (name transliterated from Chinese), was allegedly trafficked to a scam compound in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, after falling for a fake job offer in Thailand.

Trapped in the compound under harsh conditions, she suffered from untreated diabetes, which eventually led to blindness.

Unable to see, care for herself, or pay a ransom, she was ultimately abandoned on the streets, according to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

Fortunately, a kind passerby later found her and took her to a shelter, where she was given temporary care.

Former teacher discovers woman’s plight through online report

The incident came to light when Ms Lai’s former high school teacher in Changhua County stumbled upon a Cambodian media report detailing how she had been left to fend for herself on the streets due to her blindness.

Recognising her as a former student, the teacher quickly sought help from a village chief in Zhongtan, Tianzhong Township, to track her down.

After an extensive search, they managed to locate Ms Lai’s older brother, who had lost contact with her for years.

Shocked by the news, he immediately alerted the local police, who then contacted Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Authorities later confirmed that Ms Lai had departed from Taoyuan Airport for Thailand on 25 Aug 2023, before she disappeared.

Family finally reunites with woman over video call

On 24 Feb, Ms Lai’s relatives and friends filed a missing persons report at Pingzhen Precinct in Taoyuan.

Through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, they learned that Lai had been rescued and was temporarily housed in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

After months of uncertainty, Ms Lai finally reunited with her family via a video call on Monday (17 March) night.

On Tuesday (18 March), Ms Lai sent a video message reassuring her loved ones that she was safe. However, she said that her vision was still impaired, though she could perceive light.

“At first, I was very scared. I couldn’t speak the language, but occasionally, someone would help me when I faced difficulties. A few Chinese people assisted me with daily tasks initially, but now, I have to figure things out on my own,” she said.

She expressed her hope to return home as soon as possible.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday and Yahoo News.