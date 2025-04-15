Loan shark runner throws petrol bomb at victim’s house in M’sia, sends video of attack as warning

Loan shark runner films himself throwing petrol bomb at a house in Malaysia

A man believed to be a runner for a Singapore-based loan shark syndicate was caught on video throwing a petrol bomb into a house in Malaysia, allegedly as a warning aimed at pressuring a woman into repaying her debts.

The brazen act, which took place in broad daylight, has gone viral on Facebook, drawing outrage from netizens and public calls for tougher action from the authorities.

Hooded man hurls petrol bomb into house

Kepong Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Lip Eng shared the alarming footage on Monday (14 April), condemning the act and calling for swift police intervention.

In the 10-second clip, a hooded man approaches the gate of a residential home, sticks a mysterious piece of paper to it, and then pulls out a petrol bomb.

With a quick flick of his lighter, he ignites a piece of cloth — believed to be the bomb’s fuse — and hurls the device into the house’s porch, where it explodes into flames.

The man then jogs calmly back to a waiting vehicle, pauses briefly to admire the fire, and drives off.

Victim receives video with threats of daily attacks

According to Mr Lim’s post, the video was sent directly to the female victim. It allegedly served as a message warning her that similar attacks would continue daily unless she repaid her debts.

A police report has since been lodged. The woman reportedly stated that this wasn’t the first time the rented house had been targeted in a petrol bomb incident.

“I urge the police to take swift and decisive action,” Mr Lim wrote in his post. “It is a serious crime that endangers public safety.”

He ended his post by stressing that Kuala Lumpur must not become “a playground for gangsters or cross-border loan shark syndicates”. He urged law enforcement to continue strictly upholding justice and maintaining order.

Also read: Loan shark delivers packages with dead rat & live spider to residential units in Yishun

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LIM LIP ENG 林立迎 on Facebook.