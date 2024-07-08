Taxi loses control in heavy rain & crashes into tree in Choa Chu Kang

A taxi mounted a kerb and smashed into a tree this morning (8 July) after its driver presumably lost control and skidded.

Photos showing the aftermath of the collision show a downpour at the time of the incident. The yellow ComfortDelgro cab completely uprooted the tree upon impact, and also knocked down a sign.

The front of the taxi was caved in and looked like it had sustained serious damages.

According to a post by a Mr Francis Ng on the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook page, the incident occurred at the residential area of Blk 663 Choa Chu Kang Crescent at around 8.20am.

Taxi rammed into tree just opposite a Choa Chu Kang coffeeshop

The collision happened right opposite amenities, and Mr Ng said he happened to be having breakfast at a coffeeshop that was really close to the accident site.

“If he had swerved toward the coffee shop, he might have hit me,” the 53-year-old told MS News, adding that there are no protective barriers around the coffeeshop.

Indeed, one of the photos show what looked like Mr Ng’s direct view of the accident from his table at the coffeeshop, mere metres away.

“The taxi driver did not seem to be injured, but I believe he must have been shocked by the sudden incident,” added Mr Ng, who’s a freelance video producer and writer.

The police told MS News that it was alerted to an accident at about 8.10am.

A taxi was believed to have self-skidded along the service road in front of Block 663 Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

No injuries were reported. A 55-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Responding to queries from MS News, a ComfortDelgro spokesman said the company is “thankful that there were no injuries involved in this accident”.

“The safety and wellbeing of our Cabbies are our primary concern,” it said, adding that it is assisting the police in its investigations.

