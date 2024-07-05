S’pore taxi driver faints & dies while recording police statement about dispute with private-hire driver

Taxi driver dies while giving police statement after argument with private-hire driver

A 73-year-old taxi driver fainted while recording a statement to the police about a dispute with a private-hire driver and later died at the hospital.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 26 June around 5pm at the exit of a multi-storey car park at 19A Dover Crescent.

The taxi driver, Lin Tianfu (name transliterated from Mandarin), accidentally reversed into a private-hire car when the parking barrier didn’t open.

Enraged, the private-hire car driver got out and started insulting Mr Lin, prompting a heated argument.

Taxi driver accidentally reversed into private-hire vehicle

On 1 July, Mr Lin’s daughter, Lin Xiaohui (name transliterated from Mandarin), went to the taxi company to collect her father’s belongings and reviewed a dashcam recording of the incident.

The footage showed Mr Lin attempting to pass through the parking lot barrier, which did not open.

As a result, he reversed his car and accidentally collided with the private-hire car behind him.

The private-hire driver then exited his vehicle and approached Mr Lin’s taxi, cursing angrily at him.

Mr Lin, afraid to get out of the car, tried to move forward and accidentally hit the other driver’s leg. The other driver then called the police.

Despite efforts from bystanders to calm the situation and allow Mr Lin to move his car aside, the situation remained tense until the police arrived.

Daughter blames private-hire car driver’s attitude for father’s death

Ms Lin said that when the police asked her father to move his taxi aside, the car’s wheels went over the curb.

“My father was very experienced and rarely made such mistakes, so we suspect he was already feeling unwell at that time.”

During the police investigation, Mr Lin’s complexion grew increasingly pale.

He squatted on the ground, leaning against the car, and suddenly collapsed.

The police and medical personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Lin, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Reflecting on the incident, Ms Lin said that the private-hire car driver’s actions were the only thing that might have upset her father.

She said that her father had over 20 years of driving experience and was generally healthy, only suffering from minor issues like high blood pressure and asthma.

Thus, she believes the aggressive behaviour of the private-hire driver caused her father significant stress, contributing to his collapse.

Although she heard the driver regretted his actions afterward, a life was still lost.

“This was actually a minor issue that could have been discussed calmly,” Ms Lin said. “I saw only minor scratches on the back of the taxi. What was he so agitated about?”

Also read: Taxi Driver Argues With PMA Rider In S’pore, Quarrel Turns Into Fistfight With Mop

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.