Harmony Fest! 2024 will see more participation from youths, cultural performances & interactive events

An event that celebrates diversity and harmony is promising a fun-filled weekend that’s chock-full of interactive activities, exhibitions and performances for all ages.

Happening on 6 and 7 July at the OCBC Square at Singapore Sports Hub, Harmony Fest! 2024 is in its second iteration following last year’s inaugural Harmony Sports Fiesta.

Organised by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) and the Racial and Religious Harmony Circle, it’s meant to kickstart the Racial and Religious Harmony Month.

The aim this year, under the theme ‘It Begins With #YOUnity’, is to bring individuals from all walks of life together and strengthen community bonds.

Divided into four zones to celebrate four key values

Organisers have organised its space into four colour-coded zones, each meant to celebrate a key value in fostering racial and religious harmony. These are trust, respect, cooperation, and harmony.

Expect plenty to do and see, with youths from schools, institutes of higher learning and community and religious organisations gathering to put together an exciting itinerary.

Those interested in something immersive can try their hand in the augmented reality and virtual reality experience, esports, or an interactive racial harmony-themed game specially created for the event.

Kids can go for the Kindsville Adventure Trail, a treasure hunt cum educational journey where they try to spot statues of the five “Kindness Cubbies”.

Each statue will clutch a signage that contain clues for the treasure hunt but also impart information on different aspects of Singapore society’s diverse cultures and traditions.

Enriching events to deepen understanding of cultural diversity

Other activities include dragon boat tryouts, an art truck, an exhibit on the diverse wedding customs of different ethnic groups, and a lion dance workshop.

This year, there will also be an opportunity for persons with disabilities to try out para sports, such as boccia and powerchair football.

It is also to raise awareness that persons with disabilities can participate in sports and lead an active, healthy lifestyle.

“This provides a platform for wonderful moments of interaction, regardless of ability and background,” said Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang, President of Singapore Disability Sports Council.

“Indeed, together, we can take small steps towards an inclusive, harmonious, and united Singapore.”

There will also be enchanting performances by the various ethnic groups, including a Chinese drums ensemble, Indian folk art, and a Malay traditional dance and musical.

Mr Chandramohan Maruthan, one of the co-leads of the Harmony Circle Organising Committee for Harmony Fest!, said the opportunity to collaborate with different teams has deepened his appreciation for various cultures and reinforced the importance of inclusivity.

The event “provides a platform for interaction within the community, allowing participants to appreciate the various cultures within our society”, he added.

The two-day event, which will occur from 9.30am to 4.30pm, is expected to draw about 34,500 participants.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law, will be attending on 6 July as its guest of honour.

It’s free admission for all.

Featured image courtesy of Harmony Fest!