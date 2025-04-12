Former Make-A-Wish S’pore CEO to replace Maliki Osman in East Coast GRC for GE2025

GE2025: Dr Maliki Osman bows out, endorses Hazlina Abdul Halim for East Coast GRC

Ahead of Singapore’s upcoming General Election (GE), Dr Maliki Osman has confirmed he will not be standing as a member of the East Coast GRC team. The announcement marks the end of his 14-year tenure as Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

Dr Maliki has thrown his full support behind Hazlina Abdul Halim as his successor, describing her as a person of “integrity, empathy, and purpose”.

Hazlina Abdul Halim, a new face with deep community roots

“I have just made a statement confirming that I will not be standing in the upcoming General Election as a member of the East Coast GRC team,” Dr Maliki stated in a Facebook post on Saturday (12 April).

He expressed deep gratitude to his residents and grassroots leaders for their unwavering support, saying: “I will deeply cherish the friendships and bonds forged over the past 14 years.”

Dr Maliki has endorsed Ms Hazlina, highlighting her extensive experience in media and public affairs.

He also noted that her career has equipped her with a solid understanding of Singaporeans’ needs and the skills to address them effectively.

Ms Hazlina, a former television presenter and news editor, has also served as the chief executive (CEO) of Make-A-Wish Singapore.

She was also the President of the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS), a non-profit organization supporting less-privileged Muslim women, children, and families.

Dr Maliki emphasised the importance of stability and continuity in leadership in his Facebook post.

He stated, “As a Party, we have always promised stability — and that is my commitment here today as well, as I work with Hazlina to facilitate her understanding of the ground here.”

He urged East Coast GRC residents to give her their fullest support to build upon the work accomplished over the years.

Dr Maliki leaves a legacy of community initiatives for East Coast GRC

Throughout his tenure, Dr Maliki has been instrumental in launching various community initiatives aimed at improving residents’ lives.

He organised the ‘Our Tote-rific Community’ project, which raised funds for special needs residents through the sale of upcycled tote bags.

He also spearheaded the East Coast Green Savers initiative, encouraging sustainable practices among residents.

This initiative was done by offering discounts at local merchants for using reusable containers.

Dr Maliki passing on the baton to Ms Hazlina could signal an end to his 24-year political career which began five election cycles ago in 2001, when he was elected MP for Sembawang GRC.

He has not confirmed if he would retire.

Meanwhile, Dr Maliki posted on Facebook today (12 April) that he was conducting house visits with grassroots leaders of Siglap East Residents’ Committee.

