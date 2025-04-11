Faishal Ibrahim moves to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for GE2025, says it’s his ‘homecoming’

Faishal Ibrahim moves to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for upcoming GE

Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, will be joining the PAP team in the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for the upcoming GE.

On Friday (11 April), Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim officially announced his departure from Nee Soon GRC at a media event.

Speaking to reporters at a coffeeshop near Nee Soon Central, Prof Faishal confirmed that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had prompted the move, to which he readily agreed.

Prof Faishal has served Nee Soon residents over the past 14 years, and told media that he had been able to grow alongside them during the “beautiful journey”.

Potential candidates to replace Prof Faishal

Prof Faishal was accompanied by former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Ms Goh Hanyan, former director at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), on Friday.

Prior to the media session, both Dr Syed Harun and Ms Goh were introduced to residents at a coffeeshop by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and former Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah.

Prof Faishal said that Ms Goh is “very prepared” to contest in the upcoming GE.

Ms Goh added she would do her best to “take care of the residents”, adding that she has “big shoes to fill”.

Dr Syed Harun, a trusted figure in the Malay community

Meanwhile, Dr Syed Harun confirmed that he would be a potential candidate for the PAP, although he did not identify where he would contest.

Prof Faishal expressed confidence that the 39-year-old psychiatrist will be able to “engage and connect” with Malay residents in Nee Soon.

He further acknowledged that “Dr Syed Harun is a well-known figure in the Malay community”.

In response, Dr Syed Harun said he hopes to continue the good work of Prof Faishal by building strong relationships with the residents of Nee Soon, especially the Malay Muslim community.

A political homecoming after 14 years

56-year-old Prof Faishal first entered politics in 2006 as part of the Marine Parade GRC before joining Nee Soon GRC in 2011.

He noted that the move to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights was a “homecoming” after 14 years.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Prof Faishal was recently spotted during walkabouts in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, fuelling speculation that he would be fielded there.

Based on Prof Faishal’s recent posts on social media, he has been actively visiting residents in the Kembangan area.

Prof Faishal is leaving a PAP team that retained Nee Soon GRC with 61.9% of the vote against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in GE2020.

In the upcoming GE, the opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) is set to contest in Nee Soon GRC.

