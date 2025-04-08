‘A good candidate to represent the residents’: Netizens praise ex-MDDI director Goh Hanyan after Nee Soon GRC appearance

Netizens give glowing reviews to new face Goh Hanyan after Nee Soon GRC visit

A new face has entered the political spotlight — and netizens are already singing her praises.

Goh Hanyan, 39, a former civil servant with 16 years of public service under her belt, was recently spotted at a Meet-the-People Session (MPS) in Nee Soon GRC, sparking online excitement about her potential as a future People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate.

Goh Hanyan makes public appearance with Shanmugam

According to The Straits Times, Ms Goh — the former Director at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) — made her appearance at the PAP’s Nee Soon Central branch on Monday (7 Apr), accompanied by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Mr Shanmugam described Ms Goh as someone “very experienced on the ground”, adding confidently that she “would be a very good MP wherever she goes, if elected”.

Netizens impressed by her years of experience

Netizens were quick to echo his sentiments, lauding Ms Goh’s strong credentials and warm presence on the ground.

One Facebook user commented that she seemed like “a good candidate to represent the residents”.

Another commenter agreed, saying that her experience, especially with regard to Smart Nation, will benefit the residents.

Others pointed out her relatable background — as a mother of three, with both global exposure and deep local service — as something that sets her apart.

Some also took comfort in seeing her guided by familiar faces, including former Nee Soon South MP Lee Bee Wah, who was present as a mentor.

16 years in public service

Ms Goh’s background includes about 10 years at the Economic Development Board (EDB), with a notable stint in Washington, where she ran EDB’s US office.

She also contributed to the Smart Nation Strategy Office and the national AI group at MDDI.

In a Facebook post on 7 Apr, Ms Goh shared that she has been volunteering actively with grassroots groups in recent years and is now keen to deepen her contributions in Nee Soon.

“I’m very much looking forward to more opportunities to serve the residents here and to work with the residents in the community,” she said.

Lee Bee Wah was present as a mentor

Adding to the buzz, former Nee Soon South MP Lee Bee Wah was also seen at the session in a mentoring role.

She served three terms before stepping down in 2020 and remains a familiar and respected figure in the constituency.

Also present was Mr Jackson Lam, a fresh face in the PAP who previously chaired the party’s Hougang branch.

Source: Lee Bee Wah on FacebookThe current branch leader of Nee Soon Central is Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

However, he has also been seen in recent weeks at Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC, sparking speculation.

When asked whether Associate Professor Faishal would be moving out of Nee Soon GRC, Mr Shanmugam said that no final decision has been made yet.

However, he added: “My sense is that it is unlikely that Prof Faishal will be here.”

