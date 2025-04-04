GE2025: 8 former civil servants who may be new cadidates in this election

8 fresh faces Singapore voters may see at upcoming elections

Several top civil servants in Singapore have recently resigned or announced that they are doing so ahead of the 2025 General Elections (GE2025).

These individuals are rumoured to be new candidates for the upcoming elections.

Here are some of the fresh faces that Singaporeans can expect to see, and all you need to know about them.

1. Jeffrey Siow, 46

Jeffrey Siow, 46, served in Singapore’s Public Service for 24 years, holding senior roles across multiple ministries.

During his tenure, he held important roles at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Mr Siow was the Second Permanent Secretary of both ministries when he retired on 2 April.

He was also the Deputy Director at the education ministry from 2009 to 2011, helping to develop policies for polytechnics, ITE, and Singapore Institute of Technology.

His roles at Enterprise Singapore and as Principal Private Secretary to Senior Minister Lee cemented his influence in Singapore’s civil service.

Mr Siow was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2021 in recognition of his contributions to the Public Service.

In a farewell post on LinkedIn, the 46-year-old shared more about his family and upbringing.

“Growing up in a one room flat, my family didn’t have much. My working-class parents strove hard to give me a good start to life but going to university would have been a stretch,” said Mr Siow, who eventually went to Cornell University in New York, US after completing his education at Raffles Institution.

“Having been given the opportunity by the system to transcend circumstances, being in public service was my way of giving back.”

2. Jasmin Lau, 41

Jasmin Lau’s departure from the public service on 31 March marks the end of an impactful career in public service — particularly in healthcare policy.

She started working in public service in September 2006 after finishing her studies at University of Pennsylvania and Massachusettes Institution of Technology (MIT).

Ms Lau served in the Ministry of Health (MOH) from 2013 to 2019 and returned to the ministry in 2021 after a stint at the Economic Development Board (EDB).

She was instrumental in developing healthcare financing policies and the Healthier SG initiative, which focuses on preventive care.

Ms Lau also contributed to the development of Singapore’s medical and long-term care insurance regulations.

In an interview by the Public Service Division conducted on 4 Oct 2024, she said: “Most of us join the Public Service because we want to make a difference.”

As the old adage she grew up hearing from her parents says, she will go where the river brings her; where the nation needs her.

3. Dinesh Vasu Dash, 50

Dinesh Vasu Dash, 50, led the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) from 2023, becoming CEO in February 2024.

Before AIC, Mr. Dinesh led MOH’s crisis strategy group, aiding Singapore’s Covid-19 vaccination effort and earning the Public Service Star (Covid-19) award in 2024.

After serving his last day as the AIC chief on 27 March, he was spotted on the ground with East Coast GRC MPs.

He was seen entering Al-Ansar Mosque in Chai Chee with DPM Heng Swee Keat and Minister Edwin Tong.

Mr Dinesh’s career also included 25 years in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), where he reached the rank of brigadier-general.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the army after graduating from the National University of Singapore in 1997 where he studied engineering.

Mr Dinesh served as the commander of the 2nd People’s Defence Force and led an SAF taskforce that provided security during the 2018 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He wrote in a LinkedIn post: “My years in public service have been deeply meaningful and fulfilling. I hope to be able to continue serving and making a positive impact.”

4. Goh Hanyan, 39

Goh Hanyan, 39, has been a key figure in shaping Singapore’s Smart Nation 2.0 and its National AI Strategy.

As MDDI director, she oversaw policy implementation to enhance daily life through technology and AI.

Ms Goh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Imperial College London, as well as a Master’s degree from Columbia University.

Before her role at MDDI, Ms Goh worked at the Prime Minister’s Office on sustainability and economic strategy.

She left the civil service on 3 April, with reports hinting that she could be one of the fresh faces for GE2025.

On 17 March, residents saw her at a Meet-The-People Session at the PAP’s Zhenghua branch, located within the Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

5. Foo Cexiang, 40

Foo Cexiang, 40, concluded his service in the public sector on 1 April.

His career spanned more than a decade, where he started at JTC Corporation before moving into roles in the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Most notably, Mr Foo oversaw policies related to private and future mobility, including the promotion of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation.

He has also represented Singapore at the 2022 climate change conference (COP27), where he discussed the country’s plans to reduce carbon emissions through an enhanced public transport system and eco-friendly mobility options.

Mr Foo shared his thoughts on leaving the public service in a Facebook post on 1 April.

“Today was my last day in the public service — 15 years after I started in JTC. Since my resignation was announced, I received many messages and well wishes. Much interest is in what is to come,” he said.

“It was bittersweet to say goodbye, but I was glad to have brought a little happiness.”

6. Shawn Loh, 38

Shawn Loh, 38, will leave his position at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on 6 April.

After joining MOF in June 2023, he oversaw the last two national budgets as the Budget director and contributed to significant development projects such as Kallang Alive, a major urban transformation around Singapore’s Sports Hub.

Mr Loh also worked on the CDC and SG60 voucher schemes. Prior to joining MOF, he had a distinguished career at the Economic Development Board (EDB).

He also had stints at the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Manpower and the Prime Minister’s Office during the early phase of his career.

In his LinkedIn profile, he shares that he loves “working with people and leading teams to tackle complex issues and make a large positive impact in Singaporeans’ lives.”

“It’s been a privilege to do so within the Singapore Government, in the areas of education, social security, economic development, population policies, and finance,” he said.

In his personal life, Mr Loh is a father of four children after getting married at 24 years old.

According to his LinkedIn, he furthered his studies at the University of Chicago and the University of Oxford.

7. Goh Pei Ming, 42

SAF Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Goh Pei Ming, 42, has left the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The brigadier-general told ST that 31 March was his last day but declined to discuss future plans or the elections.

Mr Goh also served as the SAF inspector-general and chief sustainability officer.

He has held several senior command roles within the SAF, including director of joint operations, commander of the 3rd Singapore Division, and head of the Joint Plans and Transformation Department.

Mr Goh led the National Day Parade organising committee in 2022 and had previously been deployed to Afghanistan.

He is also presently the chairman of the Kampong Chai Chee Community Club management committee.

A Victoria Junior College alumnus, Mr Goh holds degrees from Cornell University, Kings College London, and Stanford University.

8. David Neo, 47

David Neo, 47, stepped down as Chief of Army (COA) on 21 March. He handed over the reins to Brigadier-General Cai Dexian.

According to MINDEF, this change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the SAF.

The ministry said in a statement: “MINDEF expresses its deep appreciation to MG Neo for his sterling leadership and distinguished service to MINDEF and the SAF.”

The retired Major-General began his career with the Singapore Army in 1996.

He is the first Commando officer to be appointed COA, having served in the role since 10 March 2022.

Mr Neo held key roles in MINDEF and SAF, including Head of Joint Plans, Director of Joint Operations, and Deputy Secretary (Technology).

He shared his thoughts of stepping down in a LinkedIn post: “As I handed over the role of Chief of Army, I am deeply thankful and appreciative of the pioneers who went before us and built an Army that is more than capable of defending Singapore and Singaporeans.”

Singaporeans to see fresh faces across parties

It remains to be seen if the above eight individuals with impressive credentials are set to make their political debut.

That said, these top civil servants are not the only rumoured fresh faces.

Observers predict that individuals who have been spotted with MPs may be introduced as early as this week.

Some parties in Singapore, however, have already announced new candidates such as 26-year-old Vere Nathan from the People’s Power Party (PPP).

