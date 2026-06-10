Hair salon customer in S’pore claims they lost over S$1K after 2 outlets shut suddenly, owners allegedly uncontactable

Singapore hair salon customer allegedly lost more than S$1,000 after sudden closures

Customers of a hair salon chain in Singapore have been left frustrated after two outlets allegedly ceased operations within months of each other.

Salon suddenly closed for repairs

An affected customer told MS News they had purchased multiple hair treatment and service packages from Hair Gallery by Yip, the hair salon chain in question.

They shared that they had been doing so from the outlet located at 526 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 since March 2025.

However, when they visited the salon in March, it was closed.

According to the customer, a notice pasted on the glass door stated that the salon was undergoing repairs, though there seemed to be no work taking place.

The customer also claimed that no prior notice was given for the closure.

Customer directed to Jurong West outlet

A few days later, on 23 March, the customer’s regular hairdresser reportedly informed them that he had been transferred to another salon under the same group.

“He told me that the Ang Mo Kio outlet was closed. I was shocked to learn that I had to travel so far to Jurong to have my hair done,” they said.

The customer subsequently travelled to 492 Jurong West Street 41 on the same day to receive hair services. However, things took another turn in late May.

While trying to make an appointment on 31 May, they realised that the outlet’s contact number had disappeared from online listings.

Although they managed to find a previously saved number, calls allegedly could not get through.

A second number listed outside the Jurong West outlet only led to an automated voice message.

Similar complaints by other customers

After searching online, the customer discovered several Google reviews from other patrons expressing similar frustrations.

Some claimed they were unable to contact the salon after both outlets closed, while others said they had unused packages.

A quick Google search revealed that there used to be a third outlet at Bencoolen that is now permanently closed.

The affected customer told MS News they still had over S$1,000 worth of unused services remaining.

The customer has since submitted an online report to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on 1 June.

“It is really irresponsible that they do not inform their customers in advance about their operation cessation,” they said.

CASE assisting affected customers

In response to MS News’ queries, CASE said they have received four complaints regarding the sudden closure of Hair Gallery, from 1 Jan to 9 June.

“We are currently assisting the affected consumers,” said Melvin Yong, the President of CASE.

Consumers are encouraged by CASE to patronise CaseTrust-accredited beauty establishments, which must have safeguards in place to protect prepayments.

Those who require assistance may approach CASE at 6277 5100 or visit their website.

Also read: Customer allegedly faces difficulties redeeming services for haircut voucher at Bishan hair salon

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Featured image adapted from Google Reviews for illustration purposes only.