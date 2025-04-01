‘A brother, a fellow Singaporean’: PPP launches 26-year-old candidate for upcoming GE2025, netizens have mixed feelings

PPP introduces 26-year-old candidate Vere Nathan in a TikTok video

The People’s Power Party (PPP) has introduced Vere Nathan, a 26-year-old operations executive in a landscaping company, as a potential candidate for the upcoming General Election.

Mr Nathan, who took to TikTok to announce his candidacy, shared his unorthodox background and motivations for entering politics.

In the video, he started by introducing his age: “26, turning 27 this year.” He described himself as having had an “unorthodox upbringing”.

He highlighted his diverse experiences, including serving as a nature guide, self-defence instructor, farm founder, and even leading a Middle Eastern research trip.

He expressed a strong desire to contribute to Singapore, stating: “I’m looking to serve in a greater capacity than I ever have before.”

Netizens divided over PPP’s 26-year-old candidate

Mr Nathan’s age and experience have sparked intense online debate. While some netizens applauded his courage, others questioned his readiness for political office.

Discussions have also surfaced regarding his educational background, with claims that he spent 12 years studying in Malaysia. However, specific details about his education and residency remain unverified.

A search on LinkedIn shows his job experience includes several companies in Malaysia. However, his years of residency in Malaysia are not clear.

Some mocked Nathan for his supposed tagline of being “a son, a brother, and a fellow Singaporean”.

Conversely, many have commended Nathan for his willingness to step forward and serve the nation.

Supporters argue that youth brings fresh perspectives, and commend him for being actively involved in shaping the country’s future. Well-wishers have extended their support, encouraging him to persevere despite the criticisms.

PPP calls for respectful discourse amid remarks

Mr Nathan was first introduced as a potential new candidate on 16 March.

He told 8World that he had only joined the PPP in recent months and said that he was very concerned about issues related to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) community.

The discourse surrounding Nathan’s candidacy took a negative turn when racist comments appeared online.

A commenter made derogatory remarks about Mr Nathan’s skin color and age, prompting PPP Secretary-General Goh Meng Seng to address the issue.

Mr Goh emphasised the importance of maintaining basic decorum during the election period and highlighted that such remarks could breach the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

He stated that while the party has chosen not to take immediate action, they reserve the right to pursue the matter if such behavior persists.

The introduction of Nathan aligns with PPP’s broader strategy for the upcoming elections. The party plans to contest 17 seats across multiple constituencies, including Jalan Kayu, Tampines Changkat, Ang Mo Kio, Nee Soon, and Tampines, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

