M’sian man attacks female bus driver in S’pore after becoming frustrated with 11-minute wait for bus

Man attacks bus driver in Singapore after 11-minute wait sparks frustration

A 38-year-old Malaysian man physically attacked a female bus driver in Singapore after becoming frustrated by his 11-minute wait for the bus.

His outburst led to a six-week jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to one charge on Monday (7 April), with other charges still pending sentencing.

Suspect punches bus driver 6 times in the head

The incident occurred on 21 Jan at around 8am when the suspect, Looi Kai Ye, was waiting at a bus stop near Block 141 Tampines Avenue 2.

After 11 minutes of waiting, Looi’s frustration boiled over.

As the bus pulled in, he became enraged, shouting at the 47-year-old driver before launching a physical assault.

Looi struck the driver at least six times in the head before a passenger intervened, pulling him off the bus.

Another passenger helped evacuate the rest of the passengers, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The driver was later taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was treated and granted three days of medical leave.

Looi was arrested the following day, charged, and referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a psychiatric assessment.

Suspect’s violent criminal history includes fatal collision

It was later revealed that Looi has an extensive criminal record.

On 23 Feb 2024, he was sentenced to eight months and one week in jail for a separate incident.

A particularly severe offence occurred on 5 Sept 2023, when Looi collided with a 76-year-old man while rushing to catch a bus.

The impact caused the elderly man to fall against a metal railing, resulting in fatal head injuries.

While Looi has been diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder, a psychiatric assessment confirmed he was mentally sound during the incident.

Additional charges against Looi include pushing a 67-year-old woman and molesting a 27-year-old woman, both of which he admitted to.

Also read: Tattooed man goes on rampage & attacks 4 people at Chai Chee for no reason, gets 15 weeks in jail

