Tattooed man goes on rampage & attacks 4 people at Chai Chee for no reason, gets 15 weeks in jail

Tattooed man attacks taxi driver outside coffee shop & goes on rampage in parking lot

A quiet weekday morning in Chai Chee turned into utter chaos when a shirtless, heavily tattooed man went on a violent spree — ambushing a taxi driver and later attacking three workers in a nearby car park.

The man, 44-year-old Mohammad Faizal (name transliterated), was arrested within half an hour but not before leaving a trail of injured victims and stunned onlookers in his wake.

Taxi uncle ambushed on his way to use toilet

On 23 Jan at around 9.40am, 63-year-old taxi driver Chua Mok Kun (name transliterated from Chinese) was headed to a coffee shop near Block 36 Chai Chee Avenue to use the toilet and grab a pack of cigarettes.

But before he could do either, he was suddenly set upon by Faizal, who had approached him wordlessly near a provision shop under the block, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Without warning, Faizal began punching Mr Chua repeatedly in the head and face, then kicked him in the stomach.

Despite his injuries, Mr Chua managed to push the attacker away and fled into the shop to seek help. He also called the police himself.

Tattooed punches 3 workers in open-air carpark

After the first assault, Faizal fled from the scene and headed to a nearby open-air carpark at Block 39 Chai Chee Avenue.

There, at about 9.45am, he struck again — this time targeting three unsuspecting workers who were carrying out renovation works.

The victims were 65-year-old site supervisor Jiang Jin Gui, 65-year-old lorry driver Fu Zhi Yi, and migrant worker Lakhwinder (names have been transliterated).

At about 9.45am, Faizal punched Mr Lakhwinder in the back of the neck from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. He then chased Mr Jiang, who ran to seek help from Mr Fu.

The attacker then punched Mr Fu in the right cheek, leaving him in severe pain and dizziness. Faizal then turned on Mr Jiang, punching him in the head before fleeing once more.

Victims had no prior connection with attacker

Investigations later revealed that none of the four victims had any prior contact with Faizal, nor had they ever met him before.

Mr Chua, the taxi driver, was left with facial bruising, a mild concussion, and chest muscle strain. He was given a three-day medical certificate to rest.

Police received at least six calls reporting the incident.

According to Zaobao, one caller said, “There’s a crazy man randomly hitting people. He’s shirtless and has tattoos, but he doesn’t appear to be armed.”

Faizal was identified and arrested at his home by 10.30am on the same day.

He has since pleaded guilty to three charges of voluntarily causing hurt. He was sentenced to 15 weeks in jail.

