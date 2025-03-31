Man in M’sia punches female driver who knocked into his family, gets arrested

Man in Malaysia repeatedly punches female driver, also breaks her door

A man in Malaysia recently went viral after punching a female driver who reportedly knocked into his family when they crossed the road.

In a video originally posted on TikTok, the man is seen hitting the driver through the open car door.

Man punches female driver again

After the punch, the man retrieved a small girl and carried her to the side of the road, while a male bystander checked on the driver.

However, after leaving the child on the grass verge, the angry man rushed back towards the car to punch the female driver again just as she tried to get out of her seat.

Fortunately, the bystander stepped in to stop him from hurting the driver further.

Man claims family was thrown in the air

In messages exchanged with the OP that were also posted on TikTok, the driver’s sister said the woman had just exited the bazaar junction and was driving slowly at about 20 to 30 kmh at the time.

A car in front of her blocked her view just as a family crossed, with the man behind and his wife and children in front.

“The collision was minor since the car wasn’t moving fast,” the driver’s sister stated.

When the driver opened the car door to check on them, the man kept slamming it until it broke, then yanked the car key and punched her in the head.

Though the driver apologised, he continued the attack and even kicked the woman in the stomach.

While the girl sustained a minor leg injury, the father allegedly claimed that his wife and daughter were thrown into the air from the impact.

As such, the female driver and her family collected video evidence to file a case against the man.

35-year-old man arrested: Police

In a TikTok post on Sunday (30 Mar), the OP revealed the perpetrator had been arrested and that the family will not withdraw from the case.

She thanked everyone who supported the female driver and helped make the video viral, which helped the case.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the Seremban district police headquarters on Sunday afternoon, the police were quoted as saying by Bernama.

The 28-year-old female driver had suffered bruising in her ribs and swelling in the back of her head due to the alleged attack at about 10.15pm on Saturday (29 March), said Seremban district police chief Mohamad Hatta Che Din.

Man’s wife & daughter had suddenly crossed road: Police

The police said the suspect’s 34-year-old wife and seven-year-old daughter had “suddenly crossed” the road during the incident.

They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The police chief advised pedestrians to be careful when crossing the road, and reminded the public not to speculate on the incident.

Featured image adapted from @fattyaazi on TikTok.