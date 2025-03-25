Driver in Thailand bumps security guard with car while reversing, punches him in the face

Hot-tempered Thai driver punches security guard after hitting him while reversing

On Saturday (22 March), a driver was caught on video assaulting a security guard outside a mall in Bangkok after bumping into him while reversing his car.

The three-minute clip, shared on a Thai Facebook page, shows the traffic guard directing vehicles when the driver backed into him, seemingly by accident.

The guard then tapped the car before walking over to speak with the driver.

What started as a brief interaction quickly escalated into a heated argument, with the driver exiting his car and threatening the guard with a punch.

Despite the guard attempting to de-escalate the situation by walking away, the driver aggressively followed him, shoving him in the process.

The driver then repeatedly pointed his finger at the guard, shouting aggressively before speeding off.

Driver lands several punches & throws guard’s phone

Shortly after, the driver abruptly stopped, got out of his car again, and charged at the guard, landing two punches to his face. This prompted a bystander to intervene.

The altercation continued with the driver throwing another punch, but the guard still refrained from retaliating.

However, after the fourth blow, the guard seemed to lose his composure and struck back once before running away.

As the driver attempted to chase him, he instead grabbed the guard’s phone and hurled it at him.

He then got back into his car and drove off, with the guard attempting to follow.

Driver allegedly parked in no-parking zone

According to Khaosod, the incident took place at around 11am at SENA Fest Mall.

The driver had reportedly parked in a no-parking zone while waiting to pick someone up.

Despite the mall having designated pick-up and drop-off areas at the front, the driver chose to ignore them and waited in the restricted spot for about three minutes.

A security guard then approached the driver, informing him that parking there was prohibited as it obstructed other vehicles from exiting the mall.

After notifying the driver, the guard walked behind the car to direct vehicles leaving the premises.

Once the driver re-entered his car, he allegedly reversed into the guard deliberately, leading to the violent incident captured on video.

Security guard reassigned to different location for safety

While the mall has not fully addressed the incident with the security guard, they believe the act was intentional, likely driven by frustration from being told not to park there.

For now, the security guard has been reassigned to another location for his safety, and a full review of the incident is underway.

The mall has assured that it has protocols in place to protect its staff.

In an official statement, the mall confirmed that the security guard did not suffer serious injuries.

It is working with the relevant authorities to provide support, and appropriate actions are being taken.

