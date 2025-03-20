Tourist from China arrested in Japan for allegedly assaulting train attendant after getting caught for not having correct ticket

Chinese tourist nabbed for assaulting train attendant in Japan over incorrect ticket

A 68-year-old Chinese female tourist was arrested by police in Japan for allegedly assaulting a female train attendant aboard a JR Kyushu train.

According to Japan’s Fuji News Network, the incident occurred on Monday (17 March) at around 11.40am while the train was travelling between Tosu and Futsukaichi stations in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Allegedly caught without correct train ticket

Reports indicate that the tourist was stopped during a routine ticket check by the 32-year-old female train attendant, who then informed her that she needed to purchase an express ticket.

The tourist allegedly responded by pushing the attendant in the abdomen.

Upon arriving at Hakata Station, the tourist got off the train. However, the train attendant reported the incident to the police, who later identified and arrested the tourist.

During questioning, the woman denied the allegations, insisting that she did not intend to attack the train staff.

“My right hand only touched the station staff’s abdomen once. I had no intention of hitting her,” the woman claimed.

The case has drawn public attention, with some reports suggesting that the woman lashed out after being caught without the correct express ticket.

Featured image adapted from JR Kyushu.