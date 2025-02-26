S’pore man gets angry after change of plans & tries crashing bus into tree, punches driver & mother

Man tries crashing service number 969 bus into tree, attacks driver & mother

After attempting to stop a bus on the expressway, a male passenger attacked the driver and seized the steering wheel in an attempt to crash the vehicle.

Amid the chaos, he also struck his mother in the face and smashed a window using the bus’s emergency hammer.

Man attacks bus driver after friend changes meeting location

According to The Straits Times (ST), the man became upset when an acquaintance called to change their agreed meeting location.

On Wednesday (26 Feb), 24-year-old Cheng Yuan Kang was sentenced to 14 weeks and 10 days in jail after admitting to charges of voluntarily causing hurt, committing a rash act, and criminal intimidation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng stated that on 6 Jan, Cheng and his mother boarded a service number 969 bus heading to Tampines.

Cheng was supposed to attend a car show that morning.

While riding the bus, Cheng got a call from an acquaintance, who told him she would meet him at a booth instead of the car show entrance.

DPP Heng stated that Cheng grew angry upon learning about the change of plans. He then approached the front of the bus, punched the driver three times, and demanded to get off.

Attempts to crash bus into tree

The driver explained that he couldn’t stop on the expressway and told Cheng that he could only alight at the next bus stop.

After hearing the driver’s response, Cheng grabbed the steering wheel with both hands and attempted to crash the bus into a tree. The driver, using one hand, managed to push him away, causing the bus to jolt during the struggle.

Cheng subsequently moved to the back of the bus and shattered a glass window with the emergency hammer. He also threatened the passengers, warning them not to call the police or he would target their families.

He also struck his mother twice in the face, kicked her shins twice, and then threatened to kill the bus driver.

Accused receiving treatment at IMH

The driver reached the next bus stop safely, had all passengers disembark, and then reported the incident to his company.

The court was informed that Cheng struggles with impulsiveness and emotional regulation, and is currently receiving treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

However, his doctor stated he was fully aware of his actions and their consequences at the time of the offence.

District Judge Carol Ling also pointed out that Cheng has a high risk of reoffending, and his sentence should act as both a deterrent and a measure to protect the public.

