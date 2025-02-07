‘It’s your f**king problem’: Angry passenger yells at woman over reclined seat on S’pore-Hong Kong flight

Angry man screams at female passenger for asking him to raise his reclined seat

An altercation broke out on a four-hour Cathay Pacific flight from Singapore to Hong Kong on Saturday (1 Feb), when a furious male passenger lashed out at a woman after she asked him to adjust his reclined seat.

The heated exchange was captured in a 57-second video on ViralPress.

“What’s your problem? Can I adjust my seat or not? Is it in a rule,” the man shouted, gesturing towards the woman in the beginning of the footage.

As she continued to speak up, he ordered her to “shut your mouth” and repeated: “Can I adjust my seat or not?”

“When you shouted at my kid, I didn’t respond, but you said I adjust the seat — it’s not possible. It’s your f**king problem!” he screamed.

The man eventually returned to his seat and put on his headphones, but a woman from his group was heard continuing the argument with the woman behind him.

No staff intervened to settle the argument

According to the New York Post, the person who filmed the incident claimed the dispute began on flight CX690 when the man fully reclined his seat, and his 2-year-old daughter began running around the cabin, disturbing other passengers.

When the woman behind him asked him to raise his seat, his anger flared, leading to the confrontation.

Despite a crew member being visible in the aisle early in the video, no cabin staff was seen intervening during the recorded incident.

