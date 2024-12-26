2 passengers get into fight on Scoot flight from China after landing at Changi Airport

2 passengers fight in crowded aisle of Scoot flight from Xi’an to Singapore

Two passengers got into a fight while were waiting to disembark from a Scoot flight at Changi Airport on Tuesday (24 Dec).

A video of the incident, originally posted on Reddit on the same day, has since been circulating on other social media platforms including Facebook.

It showed a man in a grey shirt retrieving his luggage from the overhead cabin when confronted by a man in black.

Passengers try to stop fight on Scoot flight

The two then began to hit each other in the crowded plane aisle as other passengers were stuck behind them, waiting to alight.

Other passengers and flight attendants tried to break up the fight, while a woman was heard shouting:

Stop fighting! There are children here!

Scoot apologises for fight

The incident occurred on 24 Dec in a Scoot flight TR135 from China’s Xi’an city to Singapore, the airline confirmed to 8world News.

A Scoot spokesperson said that the crew was informed of a conflict between two passengers while disembarking at Changi Airport.

They intervened to control the situation in accordance with safety protocols.

The spokesperson assured that there were no further disruptions to the disembarkation process.

Additionally, Scoot apologised for any inconvenience caused, emphasising that it prioritises the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew.

Also read: Australian man arrested for threatening to crash flight while boarding plane at Changi Airport

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Truelife on Facebook