Man allegedly steals from dead person on New York subway before performing sex acts on body

Man in US allegedly steals from dead body on subway before performing sex acts

Police in the US are accusing a man of not only stealing from a dead body on the subway, but also performing sex acts on him afterwards.

According to ABC News, police are currently searching for the man’s whereabouts after the incident at 12.30 am on Wednesday (9 April).

The deceased boarded the train in New York at around 8pm that evening.

Sometime later, he was handed a cigarette by a woman before he fell unconscious and passed away.

Three hours later, the suspect boarded the train. According to the New York Times, the suspect began to search through the dead man’s belongings after noticing the man unconscious.

Security footage then showed the suspect engaging in sexual acts with the corpse.

Suspect’s family denies claims

The police have since been able to identify the suspect as a heroin addict. His 56-year-old brother told reporters that the man had just left prison a couple of months prior.

The man had been jailed for either robbery or assault, his brother claims.

However, the accusations of necrophilia have left the family stunned.

“I don’t think that he did that,” his brother said. “He’s not that type of person.”

“They said he took his thing out and put it in the guy’s … yeah I don’t think he did that he’s not a pervert.”

Police also hunting for another person of interest

Later on in the night, the same woman who handed the deceased a cigarette was seen rummaging through his pockets.

Police are still searching for both individuals. They believe the suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the crime.

The deceased is believed to have died from natural causes.