Man in Japan opens doors of moving train & hops off, causes service disruption affecting 29,000

Man in Japan allegedly opens train doors by pulling emergency lever

A man in Japan stunned commuters when he reportedly opened the door of a moving train in Tokyo before getting out.

Footage of the incident was posted on X on Friday (21 March), showing the man in a beige jacket gingerly hopping off.

Man allegedly pulls emergency lever above Japan train doors

In the viral clip, which has been liked more than 122,000 times, the bespectacled man was seen standing in front of an open train door in between stations of the Keihin Tohoku Line, which runs through Greater Tokyo.

He was fiddling with a compartment just above the doors in the right-hand corner.

According to another netizen, that is where the emergency lever is located. It brought the train to a stop when he allegedly pulled it.

Man hops off Japan train, walks across tracks

Other passengers stayed remarkably calm as he spent the next few seconds looking out the door, turning his head left to right, presumably to check if the tracks were clear.

Several passengers quietly left their seats as the man hopped off the train.

He walked across the tracks until he reached a building, then went off-camera.

A fellow commuter on the same train told TV Asahi that they watched to make sure the man did not get run over by a train. He eventually climbed over a fence and left the tracks, the witness said.

Incident disrupted operations on three lines

The incident took place between Hamamatsucho and Tamachi stations, according to TV Asahi.

For safety reasons, the authorities temporarily suspended operations on three lines — the Keihin Tohoku Line, Tokaido Line and Yamanote Line.

The train disruption affected approximately 29,000 people.

Similar incident took place 3 days before

After the clip circulated across social media, netizens compared the man to a similar-looking man who had caused a previous incident on board another train this week.

On Tuesday (18 March), a man with a similar jacket, build and eyewear had also pulled the emergency lever to stop a moving train on the Saikyo Line, said a netizen who posted a video of the incident.

He allegedly did this because he spotted a person that he believed was an illegal immigrant.

He then loudly asked other commuters to help him arrest the supposed illegal immigrant, causing a commotion.

Strangely enough, during that incident, he wore his glasses on top of a pair of sunshades despite being inside a train.

No reports were found on whether the police were called in either case.

