Man hides under umbrella in Taipei train & eats McDonald’s chicken nuggets, leaves bystanders confused

Commuter eats chicken nuggets under umbrella on Taipei train

A bizarre scene on a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train recently left netizens baffled.

A man sitting in a priority seat shielded himself with a fully opened umbrella — just to enjoy McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

His unusual dining setup quickly caught the attention of passengers, and before long, netizens were sharing photos and videos of the incident on social media.

While it is unclear when the incident occurred, a clip of the man was shared on Facebook as early as 15 March.

Umbrella dining for nuggets sparks curiosity among train passengers

The casually dressed man was seen opening a large umbrella inside the train, creating a makeshift private dining space.

Sitting alone, he remained fully focused on his meal, seemingly unfazed by the confused glances from those around him.

Many passengers discreetly observed his behaviour, wondering if he was trying to avoid drawing attention — or ironically, doing the complete opposite.

Images and videos of the scene spread online, prompting a flood of comments from amused and perplexed netizens.

Some speculated he might have been self-conscious about eating in public, while others joked that he was conducting a “stealth mission” to enjoy his nuggets without getting caught by MRT staff.

Eating on the Taipei MRT can lead to fines

However, despite the lighthearted online reactions, eating and drinking inside train carriages are strictly prohibited in Taipei.

According to Article 50 of the Mass Rapid Transit Act, offenders caught consuming food or drinks in restricted areas can be fined between NT$1,500 (S$61.60) and NT$7,500 (S$303).

Moreover, violators may be asked to leave the train or station immediately, without any refund for their remaining journey.

More than 300 fined for eating on the MRT

This case is not an isolated one. According to Taipei Metro Corporation statistics, more 300 people were fined in 2024 for breaking the no-eating rule in MRT stations and carriages, reported Sanli News Network.

While the man’s umbrella tactic may have been an attempt to eat in secret, it is clear that authorities take food violations on public transport seriously.

Also read: Drunk man exposes genitals & urinates in train cabin of moving MRT in S’pore, gets 1 week jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from screenshots from Facebook.