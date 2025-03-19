Drunk man exposes genitals & urinates in train cabin of moving MRT in S’pore, gets 1 week jail

Drunk man sentenced to jail after exposing genitals & urinating in moving train

A man who urinated inside an MRT train while intoxicated has been sentenced to one week in jail after a commuter caught him in the act and alerted the police.

On Tuesday (18 March), 37-year-old Thai national Meksuwan Suwapit pleaded guilty to performing an obscene act in public and committing a public nuisance, reports Channels News Asia (CNA).

He also admitted to appearing drunk in a public place, a charge which was taken into account during sentencing.

Drank full bottle of wine before boarding

In Jan 2025, Meksuwan, an inspection engineer, had gone drinking with friends at Somerset. At around 4:30 pm, he consumed an entire bottle of red wine.

Hours later, he boarded a train from Somerset MRT Station, heading to Jurong East, where he lived.

However, while the train was travelling past Ang Mo Kio and Khatib MRT stations, Meksuwan unzipped his trousers and urinated in the cabin — exposing himself in full view of other passengers.

A commuter, witnessing the shocking scene, quickly took a photo and alerted patrolling officers.

The train stopped at Woodlands MRT Station shortly after the incident, and authorities escorted Meksuwan to the first aid room for questioning before arresting him that same night.

He was charged two days later.

Some commuters unknowingly stepped on urine

During the hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia revealed that many passengers were “annoyed, shocked, and disgusted” by Meksuwan’s actions.

Some even unknowingly stepped into the puddle of urine, which spread further as the train moved — creating a mess and causing more distress among commuters.

In court, Meksuwan appeared unrepresented and repeatedly pressed his hands together in a prayer gesture as the judge deliberated.

He was ultimately fined S$2,000 and sentenced to one week in jail.

