Man urinates at Potong Pasir MRT station after drinking alcohol, gets S$2k fine

Man who urinated at Potong Pasir MRT station gets S$2,000 fine

Previously on 13 Jan, a man urinated at Potong Pasir MRT station.

The act by 57-year-old Zhou Hongwei was the third in a week for public urination in MRT stations.

According to CNA, Zhou consumed alcohol on that day. Afterwards, he boarded a train at Chinatown some time before 7.30pm.

While travelling onboard, he felt the urge to urinate.

Zhou then alighted at Potong Pasir MRT station, went to the passenger service centre, and urinated there.

A station manager called the police, who arrested Zhou.

In court, Zhou pleaded guilty to one count of causing public nuisance.

His lawyer attributed the urination to excessive alcohol consumption and said his client was ashamed of his actions.

He told the court that Zhou had personally apologised to the staff at Potong Pasir MRT station.

On top of that, his client had joined a programme to deal with his alcohol addiction after the incident.

Both the prosecution and defence sought a fine as the defendant’s sentence.

Ultimately, the judge gave Zhou a fine of S$2,000 on 26 Feb.

Other MRT station public urination suspects charged

On 10 Jan, three days prior to Zhou’s offence, another man urinated on an escalator in Outram Park MRT station.

A witness claimed that the “entire handrail of the escalator was contaminated by his urine”.

The police identified the man, Li Guorui, through CCTV footage and arrested him.

He too had gotten drunk as well and received the same fine of S$2,000.

As for the man responsible for the first urination case that week at Tanah Merah MRT station, his case is currently pending.

Also read: Man arrested for public urination at Potong Pasir MRT Station, 3rd case in a week

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from zhenkang on Wikimedia Commons, for illustration purposes only, and by MS News.