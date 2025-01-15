Man arrested for public urination at Potong Pasir MRT Station, 3rd case in a week

57-year-old man arrested for public urination at Potong Pasir MRT Station on 13 Jan
This came shortly after another incident involving a Chinese national who urinated on the handrail of an escalator at Outram Park MRT Station.
3rd case of public urination in a week
In between the two cases at Outram Park and Potong Pasir MRT stations, another video emerged of a man relieving himself at Tanah Merah MRT Station.
The man in the video, 53-year-old Soo Fook Khan, was charged with urinating on the MRT platform.