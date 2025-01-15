Man arrested for public urination at Potong Pasir MRT Station, 3rd case in a week

The police have arrested a man for public nuisance for allegedly urinating at Potong Pasir MRT Station on Monday (13 Jan) evening.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Zhou Hongwei, 57, committed the act in front of the passenger service centre at Potong Pasir MRT Station.

Zhou told the court that he intended to plead guilty and would do so on 26 Feb. He is currently out on bail for S$5,000.