Man arrested for public urination at Potong Pasir MRT Station, 3rd case in a week

Crime Latest News

Another one.

By - 15 Jan 2025, 3:00 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

57-year-old man arrested for public urination at Potong Pasir MRT Station on 13 Jan

The police have arrested a man for public nuisance for allegedly urinating at Potong Pasir MRT Station on Monday (13 Jan) evening.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Zhou Hongwei, 57, committed the act in front of the passenger service centre at Potong Pasir MRT Station.

Zhou told the court that he intended to plead guilty and would do so on 26 Feb. He is currently out on bail for S$5,000.

This came shortly after another incident involving a Chinese national who urinated on the handrail of an escalator at Outram Park MRT Station.

3rd case of public urination in a week

In between the two cases at Outram Park and Potong Pasir MRT stations, another video emerged of a man relieving himself at Tanah Merah MRT Station.

The man in the video, 53-year-old Soo Fook Khan, was charged with urinating on the MRT platform.

This brought the total cases of public urination at MRT stations to three within a week.

Outram Park MRT Station culprit fined S$2,000

Authorities have since identified the culprit at Outram Park MRT Station as 41-year-old Chinese national Li Guorui.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) informed MS News that they identified him after he committed an “egregious” act.

The Land Transport Authority condemned such “anti-social behaviour” and vowed to work with the SPF to pursue “the maximum possible penalty” against the culprit.

Li has pleaded guilty to a single charge of committing a public nuisance that caused annoyance and was fined the maximum of S$2,000 on Tuesday (14 Jan).

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for more information on the case that occurred in Potong Pasir MRT Station.

Also read: Man arrested for public nuisance after allegedly urinating on escalator at Outram Park MRT

Man arrested for public nuisance after allegedly urinating on escalator at Outram Park MRT

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia

Article written by:

Gary Yang
Gary Yang
  • More From Author