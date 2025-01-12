Man arrested for public nuisance after allegedly urinating on escalator at Outram Park MRT

41-year-old man arrested after netizen posts video of him allegedly urinating at Outram Park MRT

Disturbed to see a man appearing to urinate at Outram Park MRT station, a member of the public took a video of the act and posted it online.

The clip, posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, showed a man in a black T-shirt and grey pants standing very close to the escalator handrail with his hands near his lower body.

Man seen urinating at Outram Park MRT Exit 3, says witness

Ms Stella Kee, who posted the video, said her friend witnessed the incident at 10.03pm last Friday (10 Jan).

She said the man walked up to an escalator near Exit 3 of the station and started urinating on its handrail.

He stood there for “an extended period of time”, she added.

When one of the witnesses was about to confront the man, he noticed he was being watched and left quickly via the lift.

Exit 3 falls under SBS Transit’s jurisdiction, witness purportedly told

Another witness immediately informed the nearest passenger service counter, which was located near Exits 7 and 8.

But SMRT staff at the counter explained that Exit 3 falls under SBS Transit’s jurisdiction, Ms Kee said.

They could only help inform SBS Transit about the incident, according to the post.

Outram Park MRT is served by three lines. While SMRT operates the East-West Line (EWL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), the North-East Line (NEL) is run by SBS Transit.

Netizen concerned over delay in taking action

Ms Kee said it was “concerning” that an incident may not be responded to immediately due to the lines being managed by different operators.

That would mean the offender would get away without immediate staff intervention, she added.

She also feared other passengers would touch the dirty handrail due to the delay in taking action, stating:

Incidents like this should be addressed without delay… SMRT and SBS Transit should review their procedures for reporting and addressing public hygiene issues.

SMRT staff couldn’t access CCTV for Exit 3: LTA

In response to queries from MS News, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) explained that the witness had approached SMRT staff at the TEL and asked them to identify the man using CCTV.

However, as the incident occurred at NEL Exit 3, SMRT staff couldn’t access the CCTV there.

Instead, they “worked together” with SBS Transit to handle the case, immediately alerting SBS Transit staff to check their CCTV for Exit 3, LTA said, adding:

This was a good example of how our staff on the ground worked together as a team to jointly handle such incidents.

As for the soiled escalator, SBS Transit arranged for the affected area to be cleaned and made a police report.

41-year-old man arrested for ‘egregious’ act at Outram Park MRT

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged over the case.

A 41-year-old man was subsequently identified.

LTA said CCTV footage enabled the police to identify him.

Citing the “egregious nature” of the act, SPF said the man was arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

LTA to push for maximum possible penalty against culprit

LTA said the authority and transport operators “strongly condemn such anti-social behaviour”.

Such actions are “unacceptable” as they not only deface public spaces but also pose health and sanitation concerns for commuters, it added, stating:

LTA will work with police to push for the maximum possible penalty to be taken against the culprit.

It also thanked the member of the public for raising the alert over the issue.

