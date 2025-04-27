‘You’ve been living under a rock’: Netizens slam SDP candidate Gigene Wong after using racial slur on stage

Netizens react to Gigene Wong’s use of derogatory term on running mate Ariffin Sha

A Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate has come under fire after making a racially insensitive remark during a rally speech, shocking netizens and sparking widespread condemnation online.

At an SDP rally on Friday (26 Apr), Dr Gigene Wong praised her colleague Ariffin Sha as the “future Pritam Singh” for his impressive oratory skills.

However, while addressing the crowd in a mix of Mandarin, English, and Hokkien, the 59-year-old referred to him using the term “keling kia” — a Hokkien phrase widely regarded as a racial slur against Indians.

Adding to the controversy, Dr Wong repeatedly mispronounced Mr Ariffin’s name, at one point calling him “elephant”, drawing even more ire from viewers who criticised her lack of professionalism and sensitivity.

Netizens shocked at insensitivity & lack of professionalism

The incident quickly gained traction online after a post appeared on r/singapore, with many netizens expressing disbelief and anger at Dr Wong’s choice of words.

One user questioned whether Dr Wong was properly educated and asked if her speech had even been vetted beforehand.

Others pointed out how casually the derogatory term rolled off her tongue, suggesting it might have been part of her regular vocabulary.

Another Reddit user called her an “auntie at the market”, adding that she could’ve just called Mr Ariffin by his name.

Another Redditor called her speech “disappointing, unacceptable, and deeply unprofessional”.

Gigene Wong issues 2 public apologies

Following the backlash, Dr Wong took to Facebook on Friday night (26 Apr) to issue a public apology.

She said: “Tonight at rally, I used a term that was offensive towards our Indian community, I wasn’t aware of the real meaning behind it. My sincere apologies!”

However, with criticism continuing to mount, she apologised once again on Sunday morning (27 Apr) in a separate Facebook post, this time acknowledging the seriousness of her actions.

Dr Wong explained that the offensive comment had been made impromptu and was not part of her vetted speech. She stressed that there were “no excuses” for her behaviour.

She added that she had been counselled by her party members and now understood the gravity of using these words.

“My comments were very hurtful and unacceptable. I am fully responsible for them…and I am sorry for all the pain and anger that I caused.”

She ended the post by saying: “SDP is a party of respect & equality where everyone is included. I have learnt an important lesson from this incident and from now, I will uphold these values in my words and actions.”

Also read: ‘Tactics of a playground bully’: SDP rebukes Ong Ye Kung for accusing Chee Soon Juan of abandoning Bukit Batok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.