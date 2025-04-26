Tan Cheng Bock celebrates 85th birthday with Paul Tambyah, who pays tribute to his ‘unwavering dedication’

Paul Tambyah wishes Tan Cheng Bock good health in the years ahead

Despite leading different political parties, Dr Paul Tambyah and Dr Tan Cheng Bock have shown that it’s possible to be on good terms.

For example, Dr Tambyah recently attended a celebration for Dr Tan’s 85th birthday.

Paul Tambyah attends birthday celebration for Tan Cheng Bock

In an Instagram post on Saturday (26 April), Dr Tambyah, who is Chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), shared a photo of himself in unexpected company — with a group of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members.

On a table in front of PSP Chairman Tan Cheng Bock were two cakes, each with a candle on top.

Dr Tambyah and the PSP members, which included Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai and First Vice-Chairperson Hazel Poa, were all smiles as they celebrated the 85th birthday of Dr Tan, who was born on 26 April 1940.

Paul Tambyah pays tribute to Tan Cheng Bock

Dr Tambyah wished his fellow doctor and political party chairman a very happy birthday and wished him “good health, joy and strength in the years ahead”.

He also paid tribute to the former Ayer Rajah MP for his “unwavering dedication” to public service, integrity and the people of Singapore, saying:

(He) continues to inspire all of us in the fight for a fairer, more compassionate nation.

The professor of infectious diseases also thanked Dr Tan for “paving the way”.

Paul Tambyah joined Tan Cheng Bock for Teban Gardens walkabout

In a previous Instagram post, Dr Tambyah said he had joined Dr Tan and his team during a walkabout that morning, describing the energy as “palpable”.

A video showed Dr Tan, Ms Poa and Dr Tambyah shaking hands with residents.

According to a Channel NewsAsia video, the walkabout took place at Teban Gardens Food Centre, which is part of West Coast-Jurong West GRC that PSP is contesting.

Dr Tan is a good friend of Dr Tambyah’s father

Dr Tambyah revealed that he knew Dr Tan as the latter is “a good friend” of his father’s, saying:

I am so impressed that he is still active and totally dedicated to a better Singapore.

Dr Tan, on his part, had “wished us well as we work for SDP in Parliament”, Dr Tambyah added.

GE2025 will be Dr Tan’s last

While Dr Tan is apparently still hale and hearty at 85, he has said that the 2025 General Election will be his last.

The PSP is sending its “A team”, including Dr Tan, Mr Leong and Ms Poa, to contest West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

The party is also running in Chua Chu Kang GRC, Pioneer SMC, Bukit Gombak SMC, Kebun Baru SMC and Marymount SMC.

SDP, on the other hand, is running in Sembawang GRC, Sembawang West SMC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Bukit Panjang SMC, with Dr Tambyah once again contesting in Bukit Panjang.

Also read: GE2025: Hotly contested GRCs & SMCs in GE2020 & ‘battlegrounds’ to follow

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Paul Tambyah on Instagram and Instagram.