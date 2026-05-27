Man in Thailand slashes and holds wife captive, kills her teen daughter after taking meth pill

Man arrested for assaulting new wife, killing her daughter

A man in the Si Bun Rueang district of Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand, was arrested for slashing his new wife, holding her captive in a house, and killing her 12-year-old daughter.

Wife locked up in house for 2 days

On Monday (25 May), the woman, 32-year-old Ms Ornuma (name transliterated from Thai), was found with severe slashing wounds across her head, face, and back.

Her new husband reportedly assaulted her and locked her in the house for two days before she managed to escape.

Following her escape, she discovered that her daughter was missing and sought help from the police.

Authorities then rushed her to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Girl found dead in a room at the back of the house

At around 12.30pm, Si Bun Rueang police and rescuers investigated the residence.

There, they discovered the body of a 12-year-old girl, Amy (name transliterated from Thai), a Year-8 student, in a room located at the rear of the house.

Her body was naked, with her pants pulled down to her ankles.

Her hands and feet were securely tied with rope, and a cloth was tied tightly around her neck.

Police believe the young girl had been sexually assaulted and sent her body to Loei Hospital for a comprehensive autopsy.

At the scene, forensic officers seized a 15-inch machete believed to be the murder weapon.

Police arrested man and found narcotics in his system

Following an investigation, police apprehended 38-year-old Ponchai (name transliterated from Thai), the stepfather of the girl and the woman’s new husband.

Police conducted a urine test upon arresting him.

They confirmed the presence of illegal narcotics in his system.

Felt jealous after seeing another man talking to wife and daughter

During interrogation, Ponchai revealed that he had been in a relationship with Ms Orn for approximately four to five months.

He claimed that on Saturday (23 May), during the village’s traditional Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival), he witnessed a man talking to his wife and stepdaughter.

He became intensely jealous after seeing this.

Assaulted victims after consuming meth pill

Ponchai admitted that after forcing them back to the house, he consumed a methamphetamine pill.

Under the influence of a drug-induced psychosis, he assaulted both victims.

He then hid the young girl’s body in a storage room at the back of the house.

Ponchai also slashed his wife with the machete before binding her hands and feet with rope.

Man has violent criminal history

Police records indicate that Ponchai is a high-risk repeat offender with a violent criminal history.

Authorities previously charged him with attempted murder and sex-related crimes in 2019.

They also convicted him on drug-related charges in 2025.

Authorities press charges against him

Initially, police charged Ponchai with attempted murder, unlawful consumption of methamphetamine, and operating a vehicle with illicit narcotics in his system.

Investigators are currently gathering additional forensic evidence to file further severe charges.

These include premeditated murder and sexual assault.

Also read: Man in Thailand discovers wife’s affair with her co-worker, shoots them both dead in fit of anger



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.