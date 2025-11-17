Man in Thailand discovers wife’s affair with her co-worker, shoots them both dead in fit of anger

Man in Thailand shoots wife & her co-worker after discovering their affair

After he discovered his wife and her co-worker having an affair, a man in Thailand shoots them both multiple times before turning himself in.

Police were alerted to the shooting at around 11pm on 14 Nov. When they arrived at the scene at a grocery store in Chanthaburi province, they discovered two bodies littered with bullet wounds.

Man unloads gun in anger

According to Thairath News, the body of the 29-year-old man had one bullet wound in the neck, two in the chest, one in the stomach, and one in his right arm.

The other victim laid around 10 metres away. She had been shot once in the face, once in the waist, once in the stomach, and once in her ribcage.

Further examination of the scene led police to collect nine 9mm shell casings. The 38-year-old gunman, who was still at the scene along with the 9mm pistol used in the murders, readily confessed to the crime.

Police interrogated the shooter and he told them he had shot them in a bout of anger over his wife’s affair.

Charged with murder

He said he had long suspected that his wife had an affair with her co-worker at the local pig farm. Just prior to the shooting, he had also found out that the pair were drinking together nearby.

He asked a friend of his for a ride, saying that he was going to go pick his wife up. When they arrived, he made his way to where his wife and the co-worker were seated.

“How long has this been going on?” he asked them. According to the grocery store owner, this then escalated into an argument.

The gunman said the pair admitting to having done the deed pushed him over the edge, and he began unloading his pistol on them.

Police arrested the man and are charging him with murder, carrying a firearm in public, and also possession of an illegal firearm.

He admitted to purchasing the unregistered firearm off of his friend for 30,000 baht (S$1,200). Police also found an outstanding warrant for drug possession and distribution.

The suspect and his late wife have two children together.

