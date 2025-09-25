Man in Thailand holds wife at knifepoint on street after allegedly discovering her affair

Man holds knife to wife’s throat in Bangkok standoff over affair allegations

A young man caused a tense standoff on Tuesday (23 Sept) night when he held a sharp knife to his wife’s throat in the middle of a street in Bangkok.

In a video posted on social media, a man in a Grab delivery jacket was seen holding a woman hostage with a knife.

A police officer was seen trying to talk and calm him down, but the suspect continued holding the woman tightly and refused to let go.

Family & authorities successfully calmed him down

The incident occurred at about 11pm in the Ram Inthra subdistrict, with police officers, rescue workers, residents, and even the suspect’s family working together to de-escalate the situation.

During the standoff, the suspect, identified as Tao (name transliterated from Thai), accused his wife of having an affair. He also requested a car to take both himself and his wife back home.

With the intervention of his family and the authorities, Tao eventually agreed to release his wife and lower the knife, according to Thai news media Workpoint.

The suspect eventually got onto a police truck and agreed to be taken home.

Wife sent to hospital with minor injuries

Once at his residence, officers advised him to calm down and speak with his family before being transported to a police station for further questioning.

His wife, who suffered only minor injuries, was questioned by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

