Knife-wielding man robs gold shop in Thailand, holds customer hostage at knifepoint

Police manhunt launched after man robs gold shop while holding customer hostage with knife

A knife-wielding man held a female customer hostage while robbing a gold shop in Saraburi, Thailand, on Wednesday (17 Sept).

He made off with jewellery worth about 240,000 baht (S$9,650), prompting a manhunt by police.

Woman taken hostage after robber enters gold shop

The incident happened at Por Udomsuk gold shop in Tha Lan market, Ban Mo district.

Security footage showed the robber — wearing a face mask, a crash helmet, jeans, and a long-sleeved jacket — entering the shop through the glass door and grabbing 57-year-old Sureenut Buasri (name transliterated) as she was leaving after pawning a gold ring.

He choked her and held a knife to her waist, threatening to slit her throat if the owner did not hand over the gold.

The shop owner, 72-year-old Nanthawan Piamkhiew (name transliterated), feared for the woman’s life.

She handed over 15 gold necklaces to the robber, who then fled on a motorcycle without a licence plate.

Customer shaken by ordeal

Shaken and crying, Ms Sureenut told police she thought she was going to die.

She had pawned her ring for 5,000 baht (S$200) to cover medical expenses for her grandson.

Police investigation launched following robbery

Police said the suspect appeared to be 30 to 40 years old.

According to both the victim and the shop owner, the suspect had shouted that he needed the money to pay his gambling debts.

It is reportedly the second robbery at the same shop in two months.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Featured image adapted from รี่ สุภาวดี on Facebook.