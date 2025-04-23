Gun-wielding thief tries to rob gold shop in Thailand , runs away after being yelled by owner

Thief threatens gold shop owner with pistol while demanding 76g of gold

A would-be thief in Yasothon Province, Thailand, was left empty-handed after attempting to rob a local gold shop, only to be scared off by the fearless owner who refused to back down.

The suspect had threatened the shopkeeper and demanded 76.20 grams of gold, claiming his son was ill. But the woman stood her ground and shouted at him, ultimately forcing him to flee the scene.

Owner yells at thief to put down gun

The dramatic incident, captured on CCTV footage shared by Thairath, shows a man wearing a helmet, a mask, and a white jacket with black stripes on the sleeves approaching the female shop owner inside the store.

Without warning, he pulls out a pistol and demands five baht of gold — equivalent to 76.20 grams — pleading that he needs it for his sick child.

But the shop owner, Ms Sukanya, firmly refuses. She tells the man to put the gun down, warning that he won’t get anything if he continues to threaten her.

As the tension escalates, another woman — later identified as the owner’s niece — rushes in and attempts to wrestle the weapon from the man, prompting him to panic and run away.

Robbery attempt foiled by quick thinking & courage

Speaking to the media, Ms Sukanya recalled that at first, she misunderstood the man’s request.

“I thought he was asking for five baht (S$0.20), so I handed him a coin,” she said. “But he actually meant five baht of gold.”

Her niece, An-an (name transliterated from Thai), said she had been sitting nearby when the incident unfolded. She explained that she initially hesitated to intervene due to the danger.

But when he moved closer to her, she tried to grab the gun, but he fought back and fled on a motorcycle.

She later realised the weapon was likely not loaded, as she heard the trigger click, but no shot came out.

Netizens say it’s man’s first robbery

Several netizens found the robbery amusing, with some thinking it was content for social media.

One Facebook user commented that the situation appeared almost staged, with both parties looking unserious.

Another person questioned if this was the man’s first time robbing a place.

One netizen simply said that the man was not cut out to be a thief.

