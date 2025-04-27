‘Malaysia is mad at me’: US TV host responds to M’sia’s PM Anwar after being slammed on ‘Malays don’t have any money’ remark

US TV host responds to M’sia’s PM Anwar after he slammed ‘Malays don’t have any money’ remark

US far-right TV host Bill O’Reilly recently addressed Malaysia’s Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim in his show No Spin News after the latter slammed the host’s statement in a previous episode.

“Malaysia is mad at me,” O’Reilly began his segment, then continued, laughing, “Apparently, the government of Malaysia is taking offence at what I said.”

He quoted The Edge Malaysia’s article regarding PM Anwar’s response, which said his comment reflected his “narrow worldview shaped by racial bias and colonialist ideology”.

“Wow, I’m a colonialist,” O’Reilly laughed.

Far-right TV host says Malaysians are ‘barely eating’

O’Reilly then presented statistics stating the household per capita income in Malaysia is only USD 5,731 per year, compared to the US’s USD 42,220 — which is eight times as much.

The far-right TV host added:

If you wanna buy a little hat and you’re only making USD5,000 a year, you’re not gonna buy it. You’re not getting Chinese takeout either in Kuala Lumpur. You’re barely eating.

O’Reilly sent his well-wishes to PM Anwar and said Malaysia is a complicated but beautiful country where former US president Barack Obama was “partially raised”.

According to the Jakarta Post, the former president lived in Indonesia for four years from 1967 to 1971, not in Malaysia.

O’Reilly says Malaysia, Vietnam & Cambodia ‘don’t have money’

Following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, O’Reilly said in the 17 Apr episode of his show that the countries do not have the money to buy China’s products.

President Xi visited the said countries to establish China as a reliable trading partner amid the region’s looming economic uncertainty due to US President Trump’s tariff proposals.

“Those folks don’t have no money at all, okay? They cannot help you,” O’Reilly addressed President Xi, adding that China will be “screwed” if it loses the US market, which has higher purchasing power.

He then singled out Malaysians, saying, “The Malays aren’t gonna buy your stuff, they don’t have any money.”

The following day, PM Anwar told reporters that O’Reilly’s statement “is a clear display of extreme arrogance” by poorly informed, ignorant individuals “who believe that only their group or nation is successful”.

“In social sciences, this is referred to as a trapped mindset…a worldview shaped by imperialist attitudes that fosters xenophobia, racial prejudice, and Islamophobia,” the Prime Minister added.

