US TV host says Malays ‘don’t have any money’ following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Southeast Asia

US TV host Bill O’Reilly says Malays ‘don’t have any money’

On the 17 Apr episode of his show No Spin News, United States (US) far-right TV host Bill O’Reilly said Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia do not have the money to buy products from China.

This is following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the said Southeast Asian countries from 14 to 18 Apr.

During a segment of the show where he made an update on US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, O’Reilly addressed the Chinese president, saying:

Hey, President Xi. Let me just break it to you. Those folks don’t have no money at all, okay? They cannot help you. They’re not gonna buy your stuff ’cause they don’t have any money.

He then speculated that the Chinese president is “trying to sneak in Chinese goods under the Vietnamese label” through his visit.

O’Reilly believes China will be “screwed” if it loses the US market, adding that it is the Western powerhouse that has the money to buy their products.

“The Malays aren’t gonna buy your stuff, they don’t have any money,” he claimed.

Malaysia PM Anwar calls host’s statement arrogant & ignorant

The US TV host’s statement drew criticism from Malaysians — from netizens to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as the country’s finance minister.

According to The Edge, Mr Anwar told reporters after attending the Ministry of Finance’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration on 18 Apr:

This is a clear display of extreme arrogance by individuals who are, in fact, poorly informed, ignorant, and who believe that only their group or nation is successful.

“In social sciences, this is referred to as a trapped mindset…a worldview shaped by imperialist attitudes that fosters xenophobia, racial prejudice, and Islamophobia,” he added. Chinese President Xi Jinping promotes country as trading partner

Chinese President Xi embarked on a three-country tour in Southeast Asia to promote Beijing amid looming economic uncertainty in the region due to Trump’s tariff proposals, Associated Press reported.

Since the region’s export-oriented economies rely on the largest market, which is the US, the tariffs pose an opportunity for Beijing to present itself as a reliable trading partner.

Cambodia is among the countries facing the highest reciprocal levy at 49% once Trump’s 90-day tariff pause expires.

Meanwhile, Vietnam will face a 46% tariff on its products, and Malaysia 24%.

Also read: ‘Buying China is life’: Chinese diplomat in Indonesia accuses US Press Secretary of wearing dress made in China

Featured image adapted from Bill O’Reilly on YouTube, Anwar Ibrahim on Facebook.