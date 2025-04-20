‘Buying China is life’: Chinese diplomat in Indonesia accuses US Press Secretary of wearing dress made in China

us press secretary dress china

A manufacturer also confirmed that the dress was made in Mabu Town in Pingyang.

By - 20 Apr 2025, 1:18 pm

US Press Secretary accused of wearing dress made in China

United States (US) Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently drew criticism from Chinese netizens for wearing a dress that was made in China, despite her slamming the country’s products while defending the administration’s 145% tariffs on China.

An eagle-eyed Chinese netizen, who claimed to work in a factory in Zhejiang where the dress was allegedly dyed, said Ms Leavitt wore a Chinese-made dress at a news briefing on 31 Jan.

us press secretary dress china

Source: @salahzhang on X

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Leavitt’s red and black lace dress was identified as a piece designed by Malaysian Chinese fashion designer Han Chong for his British label Self-Portrait.

Chinese diplomat reposts netizens’ claims on social media

The netizen’s claim was later reposted on X by Zhang Zhisheng, China’s Consul-General in Denpasar, Indonesia.

“Accusing China is business. Buying China is life. The beautiful lace on the dress was recognised by an employee of a Chinese company as its product,” he wrote.

The Chinese diplomat later shared a Douyin post of a screen capture of a retailer’s website depicting the dress and clearly stating it was “Made in China”.

us press secretary dress china

Source: @salahzhang on X

The video also includes a clip of a manufacturer in Wenzhou confirming the dress was made in Mabu Town, which is known for lace manufacturing.

US Press Secretary allegedly wore more China-made clothes

Furthermore, Chinese netizens found that the dress was sold at the e-commerce site Farfetch for US$403 (S$528.50) — 20% less than its original price.

One user pointed out that while the press secretary wore China-made clothes, she chose an expensive product, to which another replied: “If it is not expensive enough, how can people know they have raised tariffs?”

us press secretary dress china

Source: @rfiyrN0EVRSM82v on X

Chinese social media users came out with even more photos of Leavitt’s outfits, including another Self-Portrait dress she wore on 11 Apr that is also believed to be manufactured in China.

The White House has not commented on the issue, SCMP reported.

Featured image adapted from The White House on YouTube, @salahzhang on X.

