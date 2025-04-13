Shop owners in China hit US customers with 104% service charge following Trump’s tariff hike on country

Shop owners in China hit US customers with 104% service charge

Some shop owners in China have reportedly imposed a 104% service charge on customers from the United States (US).

This is after the White House announced on 8 Apr that US President Donald Trump would impose 104% tariffs on all imports from China, up from the previously introduced 34% on 2 Apr, when he announced tariffs on almost all of his trading partners.

As such, some shop owners in different cities began putting up banners outside their stores declaring a 104% service charge exclusively for customers from the US.

Shop owners announce surcharge in solidarity with government

Netizens have spotted different banners that seemingly expressed shop owners’ solidarity with their government, and subsequently shared them on Chinese social media.

“Starting from today, our store will charge a 104% service fee to American customers,” read a sign at a billiard hall in Hebei Province, written in both English and Chinese.

“If you have any questions, please consult the US Embassy,” it added.

A jewelry store in Shanxi Province also hung a banner on its storefront announcing the same service charge for US clients.

Additionally, the phrase “stand with the motherland” has been trending alongside images of stores’ surcharge banners, WeirdKaya reported.

US-China tariff war

President Trump warned that he would impose an additional 50% levy on China if the country did not withdraw its 34% retaliatory tariffs, which it announced following his 2 Apr announcement.

The White House then announced a 104% tariff on Chinese imports on 8 Apr, which took effect the following day.

When Beijing retaliated with an 84% tariff on the US, the latter once again increased its levy on China to 125%.

Beijing then announced a retaliatory tariff of 125%, prompting the US to strike back with a 145% levy on Chinese imports, ABC News reported.

