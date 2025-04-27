PM Lawrence Wong blasts opposition for ‘personal attacks’, some netizens say he’s spot on

Some netizens back PM Wong’s claim that opposition uses personal attacks in debates

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said opposition parties launch personal attacks to bring down the PAP, even repeating distorted facts and false claims after issues have been clarified and supported with evidence.

For example, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) keeps asserting that foreigners are taking jobs away from Singaporeans, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Speaking at a PAP rally in Chua Chu Kang GRC on Friday (26 April), PM Wong suggested that the PSP might have taken inspiration from negative political tactics seen in Western countries that are becoming more insular.

Some netizens say PM Wong is right about opposition tactics

Some Singaporeans seemed to agree with PM Wong’s comments online.

One Facebook user said opposition supporters often “overplay the bad stuff” and ignore any positives due to bias. They even suggested treating these debates like “entertainment” — saying some trolls were just “earning a living”.

Another commenter agreed that opposition parties tend to resort to divisive politics and personal attacks, saying, “Singapore deserves leaders who unite, not divide.”

One Facebook user said that the opposition should concentrate on proposing ways to improve Singaporeans’ lives, instead of engaging in petty politicking.

However, not everyone agreed. One user questioned if PM Wong was himself engaging in a “personal attack” with his comments during the rally.

During his 45-minute speech, PM Wong stressed that Singapore must avoid divisive politics, warning that it could weaken the country during uncertain global times.

He emphasised that the PAP has a track record of adapting to change while maintaining good governance and that Singaporeans can trust the party to navigate future challenges.

He accused opposition parties of resorting to personal attacks and divisive rhetoric when they “cannot win an argument”, often alleging that the PAP has “lost its way” without offering better alternatives.

Tan See Leng moved to Chua Chu Kang GRC

In a surprise move, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong emerged as one of the PAP candidates for Punggol GRC on Nomination Day (23 Apr). Manpower Minister Tan See Leng was moved to Chua Chu Kang GRC, filling the void left by DPM Gan.

PAP’s slate of candidates for Chua Chu Kang GRC is:

Tan See Leng

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

Jeffrey Siow

Choo Pei Ling

PSP’s slate of candidates for Chua Chu Kang GRC is:

S Nallakaruppan

Wendy Low

A’bas Kasmani

Lawrence Pek

