Diner in M’sia says he was charged S$8.40 for ‘1 meat 1 veg’ cai png & drink, warns others

Customer says he paid S$8.50 for cai png & drink at stall in Malaysia

A customer in Malaysia was left with a bad taste in his mouth after claiming he paid RM28 (S$8.40) for cai png that contained just one meat and one vegetable.

Posting on Facebook, the netizen named Mark Chan warned others to beware of the stall, reported China Press.

Man in Malaysia orders cai png at KL industrial park

In his caption, Mr Chan said he had eaten at a small industrial park in Kuala Lumpur’s Segambut sub-district.

From the photo he shared, he ordered cai png, or economical rice, which consisted of a small portion of vegetables, about seven slices of roast pork, and a few pieces of sliced cucumber.

He also ordered herbal tea.

Man in Malaysia paid RM25 for cai png & RM3 for drink

For this, Mr Chan paid RM28, he said, also posting a screenshot of the payment made from his Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

In the comments, he clarified that the cai png cost RM25 (S$7.50) and the drink, RM3 (S$0.90).

He warned other netizens to be careful of the stall, describing it as a “black stall” (黑店) — an establishment engaged in shady dealings.

Netizens joke that pork was imported from Spain

Some netizens asked Mr Chan whether he had heard wrongly and the price was actually RM18 (S$5.40).

But he replied that he had asked the stallholder to confirm the price three times.

However, others opined that even RM18 was “expensive”.

Commenters joked that the pork he was served was that of Iberian pigs imported from Spain and treated similarly to wagyu beef from Japan, with the animals enjoying “air-conditioning, music and abalone”.

He was also advised to report the stall to the authorities, which could be done as long as he had a screenshot of the payment and a photo as evidence.

