Customer in M’sia shocked by meagre portions in S$2 tom yum soup, stall owner said it was all he could fish

Customer shocked at Malaysian stall’s meagre portions in S$2 tom yum

A customer in Malaysia was taken aback by the meagre portions of meat and seafood in his tom yum soup, which cost RM7 (S$2).

However, the stall owner’s reason shocked him even more — the offering was all he could fish.

Photos of the meal were posted on Facebook where it garnered over 2,700 likes.

S$2 tom yum soup contained 5 pieces of chicken, 2 prawns & 3 squid rings

The first photo shows an empty-looking bowl of tom yum soup. It was so bare that it could easily be mistaken for one that had already been half-eaten.

A second photo showed the ingredients that the customers fished from the bowl of broth.

There were five small pieces of chicken, two tiny prawns, and three squid rings.

When the customer confronted the stall over the sad offerings, he could only respond by saying that this was all he could catch while fishing.

Netizens divided over portion size

While many criticised the stall owner for the meagre portion, a fair number of users also pointed out that this is a case of getting what you paid for.

One commenter suggested travelling to Thailand given the surging prices.

Another added that tom yum dishes are often filled with filler ingredients like onions and lemongrass.

Meanwhile, some were of the opinion that this is a fair portion for the price.

Also read: Tampines Kopitiam Customer Unhappy After Paying S$4.20 & Getting Half-Filled Takeaway Box Of Chicken Rice

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Saja Viral on Facebook.