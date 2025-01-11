Customer in M’sia shocked by meagre portions in S$2 tom yum soup, stall owner said it was all he could fish

Some users said the customer might be better off flying to Thailand for tom yum.

Customer shocked at Malaysian stall’s meagre portions in S$2 tom yum

A customer in Malaysia was taken aback by the meagre portions of meat and seafood in his tom yum soup, which cost RM7 (S$2).

However, the stall owner’s reason shocked him even more — the offering was all he could fish.

Photos of the meal were posted on Facebook where it garnered over 2,700 likes.

S$2 tom yum soup contained 5 pieces of chicken, 2 prawns & 3 squid rings

The first photo shows an empty-looking bowl of tom yum soup. It was so bare that it could easily be mistaken for one that had already been half-eaten.

customer portions tom yum soup

Source: Saja Viral on Facebook

A second photo showed the ingredients that the customers fished from the bowl of broth.

customer portions tom yum meat

Source: Saja Viral on Facebook

There were five small pieces of chicken, two tiny prawns, and three squid rings.

When the customer confronted the stall over the sad offerings, he could only respond by saying that this was all he could catch while fishing.

Netizens divided over portion size

While many criticised the stall owner for the meagre portion, a fair number of users also pointed out that this is a case of getting what you paid for.

One commenter suggested travelling to Thailand given the surging prices.

customer portions tom yum comment 1

Source: Saja Viral on Facebook
Translation: With prices like these, we might as well eat in Thailand. No wonder people keep going to Thailand even though they get stuck at immigration for hours. Because the food is good over there with reasonable prices.

Another added that tom yum dishes are often filled with filler ingredients like onions and lemongrass.

customer portions tom yum comment 2

Source: Saja Viral on Facebook
Translation: Tom yum is always like this…with lots of onions, lemongrass, and a fistful of galangal…

Meanwhile, some were of the opinion that this is a fair portion for the price.

customer portions tom yum comment 3

Source: WeirdKaya on Facebook

Featured image adapted from Saja Viral on Facebook

