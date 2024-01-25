Tampines Kopitiam Customer Unhappy After Paying S$4.20 & Getting Half-Filled Takeaway Box Of Chicken Rice

Tampines Kopitiam Charges S$4.20 For Chicken Rice With Meagre Portions

On Monday (22 Jan), a customer took to Reddit to share their dissatisfaction with a chicken rice meal purchased from a kopitiam or coffee shop in Tampines.

Costing S$4.20, the takeaway meal consisted of meagre portions of rice and meat, claimed the OP.

Many Redditors have since expressed their shock at the sight of the meal, describing the price as excessive.

Customer pays S$4.20 for takeaway chicken rice

Posting to Reddit on 22 Jan, the OP shared about their experience of purchasing chicken rice from the kopitiam.

They explained that it was their first takeaway meal of 2024 and that they were shocked by the portions of the ingredients.

“I know GST rose by 1%, but the amount decreased by 40%,” the OP lamented. “Didn’t even know about it until I got home and I opened the styrofoam box.”

The Redditor noted that the chicken rice would have previously cost S$3.50 but the price has now spiked to S$4.20.

Despite the inflated pricing, they pointed out that they would have been willing to pay it for a proper meal.

“What did I pay for? S$4.20, okay I’m willing to pay for a proper meal,” they said. “What did I get…the styrofoam box not even half full of rice.”

Meagre portions leave customer unsatisfied

In fact, the portion of the rice appeared so meagre to the OP that they estimated that they could finish it in three spoonfuls.

An attached picture showed the box containing a measly amount of rice alongside a few pieces of meat and one slice of cucumber.

In a comment on the post about the chicken rice, they clarified that they purchased the meal from the Broadway Coffee Shop at Tampines North Drive 1.

The post has since gained over 150 comments, many expressing their shock at the price of the meal.

A few netizens noted that considering the portion sizes, S$2 seemed reasonable for the chicken rice — not S$4.20.

One Reddit user pointed out that the slice of cucumber seemed to be of the same size as the pieces of meat, therefore not making it value for money.

There were those, however, who argued that such pricing for these meals have become commonplace lately in light of inflation.

MS News has reached out to Broadway Coffee Shop and the OP for more information on the matter.

This hasn’t been the only complaint to emerge from customers purchasing takeaway meals.

A customer recently also took to Reddit to complain about paying S$0.50 for each takeaway box at a hawker stall.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.