Customer Pays S$1 Extra For Takeaway Meal As S’pore Hawker Stall Charges S$0.50 Per Dabao Box

Singapore Hawker Stall Charges S$0.50 Per Takeaway Box

A Reddit user from Singapore recently found themselves footing an extra S$1 for their hawker meal comprising fried rice and dumplings.

This was due to the stall’s additional charge of S$0.50 per takeaway box.

Calling the price hikes on takeaway boxes “ridiculous”, the customer was also reluctant to pay.

Netizens took to the comments to express their shared discontent over the additional charge.

Hawker stall’s sign indicated extra charge for takeaway box

Last Friday (19 Jan), Redditor u/typicalsingaporean shared a video of a hawker stall with a sign highlighting an additional charge of S$0.50 per takeaway box.

The user wrote in the caption that they “didn’t see the sign”, and thus hesitated to pay the amount.

They added that they had to pay S$1 in container charges for the takeaway order of fried rice and dumplings.

Netizens express unhappiness over price increases, some suggest BYO boxes

In response to the video, netizens shared their dismay at the raised prices for takeaway boxes at the stall.

One user teased that the container should be “reusable” for it to be worth the additional charge.

Another commenter said that the stall should charge minimally as the shop does less work with takeaway orders.

As a workaround to the raised charges, some commenters suggested to bring their own boxes.

Notably, one user recommended using Zebra tiffin carriers. These carriers consist of mini pots stacked up on top of one another, making food storage convenient.

Moreover, they are also a green alternative.

In the same vein, another user shared that their family has grown accustomed to bringing their own “metal takeout boxes” during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Both hawkers and diners shoulder increased costs

While the video did not provide perspectives from the stall owner in question, it is true that more stallholders in heartland coffee shops were pulling the plug due to increased rental and other costs, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Some stalls turned to transferring the cost to consumers through various means, albeit being an unsustainable practice in the long run.

On the other hand, consumers also bear the burden of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which rose to 9% this year.

Featured image adapted from @typicalsingaporean on Reddit and rePurpose. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.