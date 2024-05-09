A-Mei to perform at S’pore Indoor Stadium on 27 July, tickets available from 13 May

A-Mei to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on 27 July

Mandopop ballad fans, time to get ready to belt your heart out.

Taiwanese superstar Chang Hui-mei — better known as A-Mei — is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm on 27 July.

Singapore will be the sole Southeast Asian stop of her ASMeiR MAX World Tour.

The presale starts next Monday (13 May), two days ahead of the public sale.

Tickets for A-Mei concert priced from S$148

Here are the ticket prices across the different categories, excluding S$4 booking fees:

CAT 1 — S$328

CAT 2 — S$268

CAT 3 — S$228

CAT 4 — S$188

CAT 5 — S$148

From 11am on 13 May until 11pm on 14 May, UOB credit and debit cardmembers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam can access the exclusive priority presale.

More information about the presale can be found here.

The public sale will commence on 15 May at 11am via SISTIC.

2-hour solo concert will feature ‘spectacular upgrade’

A press release by event organisers IMC Live Global highlights that A-mei’s two-hour concert “promises a spectacular upgrade in every aspect”.

It also emphasised the “state-of-the-art hardware equipment” and “captivating performance effects” used during the tour.

In addition to these enhancements, concertgoers can look forward to captivating live performances showcasing A-mei’s extensive repertoire of Mandopop hits.

If ‘Ting Hai’ is a staple in your karaoke playlist, this is your chance to sing along to the heart-wrenching classic with the original songstress herself.

A-mei, whose real name is Kulilay Amit, last graced Singapore’s stage for two nights in July 2023, under the same tour banner.

The ASMeiR concerts first kicked off at the Taipei Arena in April 2022.

Her discography comprises 19 studio albums, four extended plays, six compilation albums, and seventeen live albums.

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Mandopop’ and ‘Pride of Taiwan’, she remains one of Taiwan’s most famous and best-performing female artists.

Featured image adapted from @amit_feat_amei on Instagram.