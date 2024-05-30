S’pore customer’s PRISM+ TV stops working after 5 days, claims company refuses to provide exchange

Singapore customer claims PRISM+ TV stops working after 5 days

Five days after a customer received a PRISM+ television that she purchased for S$4,599, she found that it could not be turned on.

According to her, the company said that the appliance could not be repaired due to an internal crack.

She also claimed that PRISM+ did not agree to exchange or repair the television.

Very faint crack found on customer’s PRISM+ TV screen

On Wednesday (29 May), the customer took to the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group to detail the incident.

She highlighted that PRISM+ delivered the 77-inch television to her home on 20 May. On 25 May, she realised that the television could not be powered on.

Following this, the company engaged a third-party repair worker to come down to her residence.

Upon conducting checks, the worker found an internal crack measuring 1cm on the bottom left of the television screen.

She added that the crack was “so faint” to the extent that it was only visible to the eye under a torchlight.

Customer alleged that company refused to exchange or repair TV

She added that PRISM+ later declined to exchange or repair the product.

Instead, she remarked that it only extended an offer to purchase a new TV at a 25% discount.

“We cannot afford another and we feel that we just donated this amount into their pockets for nothing,” the customer, who had spent S$4,599 on the TV, wrote.

She also questioned how a minor crack could cause the entire appliance to fail.

Company says it has reached out to customer

In a statement to MS News, PRISM+ said that it has reached out to the customer directly to address her concerns.

“We deeply value all customer feedback and are committed to doing our best to provide excellent service,” it stated.

Moreover, the company noted that it is working towards achieving “a positive resolution” with the customer.

MS News has reached out to the customer for more information.

Also read: Ceiling fan blade falls shortly after S’pore resident leaves bedroom with baby, he requests compensation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and PRISM+.