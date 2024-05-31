Korean man throws money at Thai animal show owner, gets 3 teeth knocked out 

Korean man gets 3 teeth knocked out by show owner in Thailand

On Thursday (30 May), Munsu Park — a 38-year-old Korean man — lodged a police report after an exotic animal show owner in Pattaya, Thailand, kicked him in the face, breaking his three front teeth and loosening another two.

The show owner admitted to his actions but said he kicked Mr Park in the face because he felt disrespected that Mr Park threw money at him. The show owner had apparently stopped the Korean man from taking a photo with the animals.

Thai police have contacted the relevant authorities to investigate the exotic animal show. If found to be conducted illegally, enforcement action will be taken against the owner.

Man kicked after throwing money at animal show owner

Pattaya Mail reports that Mr Park, together with his brother and girlfriend, visited Runway Show Market in North Pattaya on 30 May night.

While strolling at the market, an exotic animal show caught their attention.

Mr Park attempted to take a photo with the animal using his phone but was stopped by the show owner. They soon ended up in an altercation.

Shortly afterwards, Mr Park allegedly threw a 100-baht banknote at the show owner, who then threw the money to the ground.

When Mr Park stooped to pick up the money, the show owner allegedly kicked him twice in the face, causing the former to fall backwards and bleed from his mouth.

Mr Park also lost three teeth. Another two teeth also came loose.

After the incident, the trio lodged a police report and sought legal action against the owner.

The animal show owner justified his actions by claiming he felt disrespected after Park threw money at him.

The police have contacted the relevant authorities to investigate the exotic animal show and in particular, whether it involved a illegal animals.

Also read: Elderly Man Loses 3 Teeth After Getting Punched By Stranger In Tampines 1 Lift, Police Reports Filed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Matichon.