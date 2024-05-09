Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Indoor Stadium in Oct 2024, presale available from 13 May

Olivia Rodrigo to perform first Singapore concert on 1 Oct

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 1 Oct as part of her GUTS world tour.

It is the first time the 21-year-old rising pop star will be holding a concert in the Lion City.

Presale tickets will be available from next Monday (13 May).

Olivia Rodrigo announces Asia & Australia tour stops

On Thursday (9 May), Rodrigo took to social media to announce her new tour stops in Asia and Australia.

Apart from Singapore, the 21-year-old will also be performing in Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo as part of the Asia leg of her concert.

The singer also teased that she might be stopping by the Philippines with the callout “Stay tuned, Manila!” written on the poster.

GUTS is Rodrigo’s ongoing second concert tour and her debut arena tour. Besides songs from her second studio album GUTS (2023), the predicted setlist includes tunes from her debut album SOUR, which she released in 2021.

Fans can look forward to hearing top Billboard hits such as ‘get him back!’, ‘vampire’, ‘drivers license’ and ‘deja vu’, among others.

Ticket sales for GUTS tour in Singapore will commence on 13 May

Ticket sales for Rodrigo’s Singapore concert will commence next week.

According to Live Nation’s website, the first presale at 10am next Monday (13 May) is reserved for American Express cardholders.

Presale tickets will be available two days later on 15 May for Live Nation members , from 12pm to 11.59pm.

The final general sale will take place from 12 pm on 16 May via Ticketmaster.

More details about the concert will be announced in due time. The organisers have yet to release the seating plan and ticket prices for the show.

