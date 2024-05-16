Orchid named after Lawrence Wong at Gardens By The Bay in bloom until 19 May

Orchid named after Lawrence Wong expected to bloom until 19 May

Did you know that there’s an orchid named after Mr Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s fourth Prime Minister (PM)?

The flower, Dendrobium Lawrence Wong, is currently in bloom at the Gardens By The Bay.

The bloom expected to last until 19 May, so be sure to head down if you’re keen to catch it in bloom for the last time.

Gardens By The Bay presented PM Lawrence Wong the orchid in 2020

Wednesday (15 May) night marked the swearing-in ceremony of PM Wong. On that same day, Gardens By The Bay shared a memory about his orchid on its Facebook page.

“Throwback to 2020 when we presented this elegant orchid to [PM Wong],” it stated on the post’s caption.

Notably, the flower was bestowed upon him to honour his previous contributions as Minister for National Development from 1 October 2015 to 26 July 2020.

Flower is a hybrid of 2 orchids

The attraction also detailed some interesting facts about the special orchid.

In particular, it was bred under the Gardens Orchid Hybridisation Programme. The initiative was first kickstarted in 2015 by Dr Tan Wee Kiat, the founding CEO of Gardens By The Bay.

PM Wong’s flower is a hybrid of two orchids, which are:

Dendrobium glomeratum, a highland orchid

Dendrobium crumenatum, a lowland orchid

It can thrive in warm and cool climates.

Dendrobium Lawrence Wong is still in bloom at the Lost World in Cloud Forest, where orchids and other tropical plants are aplenty.

If you’d like to catch a final glimpse of it, here’s how you can get there:

Lost World @ Cloud Forest, Gardens By The Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #03-02/03, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Gardens By The Bay

Featured image adapted from Gardens By The Bay on Facebook.