6 best beauty deals on Lazada, based on its lobang-finding chatbot

Lazada Singapore’s AI chatbot LazzieChat helps you suss out the best shopping lobangs

Treating yourself to beauty products is a key ingredient in any self-care recipe. But let’s face it — some purchases can really sting the bank account.

Thankfully, 6.6 sales are just around the corner to save the day!.

If you’re overwhelmed by the plethora of products and promotions out there and don’t know how to even begin shopping, Lazada Singapore offers a lifeline: its ingenious e-commerce AI chatbot, LazzieChat.

Think of it as your very own personal shopping concierge — no more endless scrolling through listings or crafting comparison tables. With LazzieChat by your side, all the heavy lifting is done for you, so sit back, relax, and let it work its magic.

Keep reading to see how it works and – because we don’t gatekeep – some of the finest beauty deals we’ve sniffed out. With a little help from our trusty bot buddy, of course.

Swipe down on Lazada app homepage to access LazzieChat

While virtual assistants aren’t a novelty (remember Clippy?), AI chatbots have gained significant popularity in recent years, particularly with the emergence of ChatGPT.

However, Lazada Singapore’s LazzieChat is the first e-commerce AI chatbot of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, it addresses user inquiries, offering tailored suggestions and product recommendations to enhance the shopping journey.

Accessing LazzieChat is super easy – just swipe down on the Lazada Singapore app homepage.

Once you do, you’ll be greeted by the eager bot, ready to assist you.

From picking the perfect present for your favourite people to treating yourself to something special, LazzieChat’s got your back.

Just pop in your request like you’re speaking with a savvy store assistant, such as: “Could you recommend some advanced skincare products for my mum?”

LazzieChat will then shoot back with some suggestions, and you can tap on them to access the listing page straightaway or provide additional details — such as a preferred brand or your mum’s skin type — for even better results.

Before you dive into the app yourself, here are seven splendid 6.6 beauty deals we’ve sniffed out on LazzieChat to get you started.

Anti-ageing serums for radiant, youthful-looking skin

Skincare enthusiasts would be familiar with Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Serum, the cult fave that vows to amp up your skin’s radiance while tackling fine lines and wrinkles like a pro.

This small but mighty product is priced at S$275 and will come with an eight-piece gift set consisting of mini versions of Lancome’s other popular products during Lazada Singapore’s 6.6 sale, so grab it fast.

If you’re dreaming of achieving the coveted, healthy glow of a K-pop star, look no further than Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum and Concentrated Ginseng Cream.

The First Care Activating Serum is your ultimate weapon against dry skin. Sure, we may never look like Blackpink member and Sulwhasoo brand ambassador Rosé, but at least we have a shot at a flawless complexion like hers.

And for that extra skin TLC, the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream works wonders by tackling wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

The two products will be sold in a bundle at a combined price of S$300 — more than 50% off its usual retail price of S$674 — and will even include mini samples of Sulwhasoo products as gifts.

Another gem in Lazada Singapore’s 6.6 sale lineup is Laneige’s Perfect Renew 3X Signature Serum.

With its unique twist-up design, the Signature Serum is your ticket to firmer, more radiant skin. Plus, at S$91.20, you get to save a sweet 20% off its original S$114 price tag.

More goodies for your skin

When it comes to skincare dynamic duos, serums and moisturisers go together like peanut butter and jelly.

For the latter, you can check out La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Baume, another key product in Lazada Singapore’s 6.6 sale that also happens to be a hit on #SkinTok aka TikTok’s skincare-loving community.

This dermatologist-recommended cream, which will be going at 15% off its original price, is your go-to for soothing dry, irritated skin and restoring your skin’s protective barrier.

Remember, to see even more products or customise your search to match your preferences even further, you can always consult LazzieChat.

Lazada surprise boxes that will make you go ‘wow’

Want to try multiple different products without burning a hole in your wallet? Lazada Singapore has got you covered with not one, but two great surprise boxes that’ll let you do just that.

The first is an Estee Lauder four-piece skincare set that’s packed with the following travel-sized goodies:

Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex (20ml)

Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex (7ml)

Micro Essence Treatment Lotion with Bio-Ferment (15ml)

Double Wear Second Skin Primer (15ml)

For a limited time only, you can snag the Lazada x Estee Lauder Skincare Surprise Box — originally worth S$150 — at just S$46 during the 6.6 sale. Talk about a steal.

Next, we have a collaboration with makeup giant MAC, bringing you Disney-themed products in the prettiest packaging.

For just S$76, you’ll get a whopping S$200 worth of products in the Lazada x MAC Makeup Surprise Box (Disney collection), including:

Lustreglass Lipstick (3g) in Royal Ball

Lip Glass Disney Favorites Jewels On Jewels

Pigment Disney Favorites in Pretty it Up

Eye Shadow x 9 in Jasmine’s Wish

Prep + Prime Natural Radiance (6ml) in Radiant Pink

That’s not all — the set also comes with a super cute silver puffy bag which makes it perfect for gifting, whether to your BFF or yourself.

Stress-free shopping at your fingertips with LazzieChat

Navigating through a sea of products during a major shopping spree can be overwhelming, we get it.

But fear not, because LazzieChat is here to be your shopping sidekick.

To dive into the world of smarter shopping, simply download the Lazada Singapore app from the App Store or Google Play and give its new AI chatbot a whirl.

Last but not least, check out Lazada Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram for all the latest buzz and updates.

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love a good deal, and technology is making our lobang-hunting experiences smoother than ever before.

With snazzy apps and nifty AI chatbots, it seems like we’re just scratching the surface of what technology can do for our shopping adventures. And we can’t wait to see what else is in store.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Lazada Singapore.

